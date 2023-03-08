Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Foodstuffs North Island Is Fighting Food Waste With New App

Wednesday, 8 March 2023, 11:31 am
Press Release: Foodstuffs North island

Foodstuffs North Island, the co-operative behind New World, PAK’nSAVE and Four Square stores across the North Island is marking the start of Food Waste Action Week by announcing the trial of Whywaste, a sophisticated yet easy-to-use stock management tool designed to help supermarkets reduce the amount of food that goes to waste.

Emma Harding, Waste Minimisation Manager for Foodstuffs says: “Whywaste drastically reduces the time spent on date-checking and provides a daily plan for staff members to rotate stock, ensuring less wasted product. The real value of the app lies in ensuring that food is sold before it passes its use by date, which enables stores to reduce their food waste.”

The app is being trialled across New World, PAK’nSAVE, and Four Square stores in the North Island to evaluate its effectiveness across a range of store formats. Early indications suggest Whywaste has real promise and huge potential, with Kym Samuels, Owner Operator of New World Morrinsville, reporting good results on reducing food waste.

“At New World we’re very customer-driven and we know customers want us to take food waste seriously. It’s good for the environment and it’s good for business. Whywaste is great because it’s increased our efficiency with our date checking processes and is directly helping us reduce our food waste. It’s freeing up time for the team and because it’s a daily process, it gets our people engaged, which makes it easier to assess how we’re doing.”

Foodstuffs North Island has made a commitment to be Here for New Zealand and as part of a promise to be leaders in sustainability, they have a target to have zero food waste by 2027. The trial of Whywaste is one of the preventative measures being implemented to help achieve this goal. The app provides an effective solution for ensuring food isn’t wasted and is actually being consumed by customers, which not only reduces food waste but also contributes to the co-op’s sustainability efforts.

The trial of Whywaste is just one example of Foodstuffs North Island’s commitment to reducing food waste and contributing to a more sustainable future. With promising early results, the app has the potential to be a game-changer in the fight against food waste.

Food Waste Action Week is a global campaign taking place from 6 - 12 March 2023 and aims to raise awareness of food waste and change the behaviour of consumers.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Foodstuffs North island on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Using The Trade Weapon Against China


Yikes. First Rob Campbell, now Steve Maharey. It seems we are going to fire – or expect public self-flagellation –from every chair of a Crown agency that ever dares to express a “political” opinion about a serious policy matter. What does that say about the maturity of our public discourse? IMO, it is an insult to the public to suggest that we would be shocked – shocked! - and lose our faith in public institutions if we read somewhere that Steve Maharey says he doesn’t think much of the National Party’s track record of positive innovation... More>>


 
 

Hon Dame Tariana Turia: On The Passing Of Georgina Beyer
Dame Tariana Turia has spoken this afternoon of her sadness in losing a dear friend, Georgina Beyer. “When I think of Georgie, I think of passion; of principle and of integrity... More>>


National: SPEECH - Christopher Luxon, State of the Nation
Kia ora tatou, good morning, and welcome everyone. Thank you so much for being here on a Sunday morning. Before I start, I do want to acknowledge what an extraordinary beginning New Zealand has had to 2023... More>>

ALSO:



Government: National States Of Emergency End For Some Regions

The Government has ended the states of national emergency declared on 14 February over the Northland, Auckland, and Waikato... More>>

Government: Impacts Of Extreme Weather Yet To Show In Govt Accounts
The Government’s sound financial management means New Zealand is well placed to support families and businesses dealing with cost of living pressures and extreme weather events... More>>

Government: A Win For Our Oceans: Aotearoa New Zealand Welcomes The Conclusion Of A New Global Treaty For Ocean Biodiversity
Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nanaia Mahuta, has welcomed a new global treaty to protect and restore high seas biodiversity... More>>

Greens: Back School Strike Demands

The Green Party backs the demands of the School Strike for Climate.
“Quite frankly, we are running out of time and I am running out of patience. We need urgent action,” says Green Party Co-leader, James Shaw... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 