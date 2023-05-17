Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Ministerial Inquiry Could Have Widespread Implications For Tairāwhiti Community

Wednesday, 17 May 2023, 11:22 am
Press Release: NZ Institute of Forestry

The New Zealand Institute of Forestry says the just announced Tairāwhiti land use inquiry is recommending measures which will stop the very activities which are vital for the region’s recovery.

NZIF president James Treadwell says the Ministerial Inquiry’s report fails to both examine the region’s economic options, nor suggests solutions to mitigate against the effects of climate change.

He says the focus is just on dealing just with forest waste, rather than wider land use issues.

“The call for an immediate halt to clear felling in the Tairāwhiti region is not viable, nor is the recommendation of a 40-hectare harvest coupe limit and green up requirements.”

“This would increase wind throw around clearfell boundaries and likely need more roads to be built.”

“The result would be a massive economic loss for forest owners who will have to delay harvesting their blocks and could see increased tree loss from wind throw.”

“The Tairāwhiti community will bear the brunt of the effects from that loss. Without the economic activity generated from forestry, jobs will be lost and reinvesting in infrastructure to mitigate against future storms will be incredibly challenging.”

James Treadwell says the report also places the onus unduly on overseas forest owners, claiming that these companies have contributed to poor land use and the presence of woody debris.

“Many of New Zealand’s forests are investment partnerships – predominantly New Zealand shareholders and partners, not to say wholly New Zealand owed companies and farm woodlots.”

“All forestry companies harbour important community benefits, generating economic activity.”

“They provide one in four people in the Tairāwhiti region with employment. These companies – whether New Zealand or foreign-owned – must also meet stringent criteria in order to operate.”

“Both Huiarua and Matanui Stations mentioned in the report have been planted in a mix of native trees and pines as part of the owner’s corporate responsibility and to ensure integrated land use. Forestry activities in the Waiapu Valley have also seen the number of pupils at the local school triple.”

James Treadwell says painting these companies and the wider industry as the problem detracts from the larger issue at hand.

“The report broaches the complexity of Tairāwhiti’s landscape and details the aftermath of Cyclone Gabrielle, but offers no real or specific solutions to land use problems or mitigating the effects of climate change.”

Forestry slash accounted for only four percent of the woody debris deposited in Hawke’s Bay – a figure omitted from the report. The remainder of that debris came from riparian plantings of willows, poplars and native trees.

“Regardless, the forestry sector accepts its clean-up responsibilities, and many companies are already playing their part in Tairāwhiti’s recovery,” James Treadwell says.

“Establishment of a Woody Debris Task Force is a good idea, however, given that forestry slash accounted for such a small proportion of the woody debris, the cost of the clean-up and composition of the taskforce should be inclusive of a wider group of parties – pastoral farming, for example, whose contribution to sedimentation is glossed over in the report.”

James Treadwell says NZIF will be engaging with the Government closely on its recommendations and providing robust feedback on the inquiry’s recommendations to ensure more positive outcomes for its members and the Tairāwhiti community.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from NZ Institute of Forestry on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Trying To Pass National On The Right

It may be naïve to expect any politician to be consistent, but Christopher Luxon really is in a class of his own. One day, he’s out there decrying the state bureaucracy and promising to channel the money wasted on pen-pushers and bean counters back into frontline staff.

Next day (i.e, yesterday), he’s promising the virtual opposite. More>>



 
 


Budget 2023: FIRST Union - Boost Benefits And Support The Vulnerable With A Fairer Tax System

Tomorrow’s Budget should aim to support working people during the cost of living crisis by committing to boost benefits, extend universal public services like half-price public transport fares... More>>

ALSO:



The Conversation: Labour’s ‘No Frills’ Budget Points To An Uninspiring Election

If the recent flood of sleep-inducing pre-budget speeches and commentary is any indication, voters can expect largely unimaginative leadership that fails to prepare the country for an uncertain future. More>>




Tenants Action Wellington: Renters’ Rights Group Puts Pressure On Landlords After Loafers Lodge Fire

Tenants’ Action Wellington is shocked, saddened and angered to hear about the deadly fire at Loafers Lodge today. Reports show that Loafers Lodge did not have functioning sprinklers... More>>
The Conversation: White-Collar Criminals Benefit From Leniency Provisions In NZ Law

If you look at the justice policies of the main political parties you’ll see references to gangs, violent criminals, greater investment in policing, social justice and problems with the criminal justice system. What you won’t see is any reference to white-collar crime. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 