Wai 262 Launch Tiaki Taonga For Protection Of Taonga Māori

At Kohewhata Marae in Kaikohe today, Wai 262 launched Tiaki Taonga - a movement to bring understanding and te iwi Māori engagement to the kaupapa of taonga and māturanga protection. In time Tiaki Taonga will also become the legislative framework, which was sought through the Wai 262 claim three decades ago.

The launch today brought together Ministers, Members of Parliament, Councillors, Kaitiaki and revered kaumātua of te ao Māori. This movement brings to life the Kanohi Ora engagements, which form an important stage in the Wai 262 constitutional development.

Wai 262, known as the flora, fauna and intellectual property rights claim, requested a process for an ethical framework for resolution of the issues involving taonga Māori. More than 20 government departments and agencies are implicated through ngā kaupapa o Wai 262.

Starting with a two-stage process it was a request to develop a strategy for whānau, hapū and iwi to be followed by engagements between Māori and the Crown on taonga protection mechanisms.

Wai 262 Taumata Whakapūmau member Haami Piripi says that for Māori, Tiaki Taonga speaks to the duty of those who have taonga to protect, and it welcomes in Tangata Tiriti who see value in protecting taonga.

“We need te iwi Māori to connect to the wairua of Wai 262 and understand how the framework supports the duty of kaitiakitanga. As we continue, we need to ensure all iwi Māori are aware and have the opportunity to support Tiaki Taonga,” says Piripi.

Tiaki Taonga - What to expect

As the Kanohi Ora engagements take place across the motu, input by iwi Māori will be sought to inform the framework. A series of wānanga will be held in rohe around Aotearoa for whānau, hapū and iwi to attend.

Alongside wānanga, technicians and practitioners are working simultaneously to build the world first legislation on indigenous IP protection.

Sheridan Waitai, Wai 262 Taumata Whakapūmau member and Executive Director of Ngāti Kuri Iwi Trust Board, says, “By listening to whānau, and understanding their shared experiences and opinions, our technicians will build a framework informed by those who need this legislation to protect their taonga.”

“Tiaki Taonga is about constitutional change to fully recognise kaitiakitanga of taonga and mātauranga by Māori, for Māori. Tikanga will be recognised by ture so, in the future, when the use of taonga and mātauranga Māori are being considered, te iwi Māori will have exclusive authority over their use as guaranteed by Te Tiriti o Waitangi and New Zealand law,” says Waitai.

For the framework to come into effect, Wai 262 and the Kanohi Ora engagement team urge

whānau, hapū and iwi across the motu to register for upcoming Kanohi Ora wānanga to ensure all Māori voices have a say in what the protection of taonga Māori looks like for them.

“We acknowledge that kaitaiki across the motu are already working tirelessly to protect taonga. We also know that there is strength in numbers. This tikanga led protection framework will support their efforts in protecting taonga, the Māori way,” says Piripi.

Te Here Whakapapa - Tiaki Taonga Brand Explained

The Tiaki Taonga tohu (logo) was also revealed at the launch, depicting six here (strands) of a taura (bound rope).

Piripi says the weaving of the six strands produces a special type of taura – cylinder-like, it is a strong foundation for progress.

“The six strands in our tohu signify the six claimant whanau who spearheaded the process. The taura is a treasure, handed down through generations. It teaches us that as more strands are woven in, the rope strengthens.

“We must continue to weave this rope so that our mokopuna have something to hold onto. The taura is a symbol of unity when weaving a common purpose, and it can carry the seeds of generations descended from the Wai 262 claimants.

Through Tiaki Taonga we urge our communities to come together and strengthen the binding of the Wai 262 foundational and guiding principles.”

All iwi Māori can contribute to wānanga on the protection framework which can be found on the Tiaki Taonga website. For more information and to register for Tiaki Taonga wānanga visit www.tiakitaonga.com.

About Wai 262

Wai 262 is more commonly known as the Fauna, Flora and Intellectual Property Rights claim. The aspiration of the claim firmly asserts “Māori control over things Māori”. The claim essentially seeks to restore “tino rangatiratanga” (Māori authority and self-determination) of the whānau, hapū and iwi of Aotearoa over our “taonga” (those things and values which we treasure, both intangible and tangible). Now led by descendants of the original Wai 262 claimants through the group known as Te Taumata Whakapūmau, they seek to engage claimant iwi and all Māori who have hononga to the claim to come into the claim and gain protection over taonga Māori and kaitiakitanga of said taonga in their respective iwi.

The original six claimants included:

Saana Waitai-Murray - Ngāti Kuri | Del Wihongi - Te Rarawa

Witi McMath - Ngāti Wai | Tama Poata - Te Whānau a Ruataupare + Ngāti Porou

