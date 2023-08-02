Annual Wage Cost Inflation Remains At 4.3 Percent

Wage cost inflation, as measured by the labour cost index (LCI), remained at 4.3 percent in the year to the June 2023 quarter, according to figures released by Stats NZ today.

“Annual wage costs continued to increase at historically high rates this quarter, equal to the 4.3 percent annual increase last quarter,” business prices delivery manager Bryan Downes said.



