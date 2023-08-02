Annual Wage Cost Inflation Remains At 4.3 Percent
Wednesday, 2 August 2023, 10:49 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand
Wage cost inflation, as measured by the labour cost index
(LCI), remained at 4.3 percent in the year to the June 2023
quarter, according to figures released by Stats NZ
today.
“Annual wage costs continued to increase at
historically high rates this quarter, equal to the 4.3
percent annual increase last quarter,” business prices
delivery manager Bryan Downes said.
