Large Majority Of Kiwis Support Gun Registry

A large and broad-based majority of New Zealanders support a gun registry, according to survey research released today by Gun Control NZ. 71% of adults in New Zealand support the gun registry with only 14% opposed. There is majority support from voters for all main parties, including 53% of those intending to vote for ACT supporting the registry.

In addition, almost two-thirds of voters believe that a political party supporting the registry has stronger law and order policies.

“New Zealanders clearly understand that a gun registry is a critical crime-fighting tool”, says Nik Green, co-founder of Gun Control NZ.

“Gun registries discourage disreputable firearms owners from selling guns to organised crime groups, as they know the guns can be traced back to them. We know that retail diversion by licensed owners is a major source of guns found at crime scenes but the gun registry will only be fully implemented in 2028. That is not good enough.”

“Gun Control NZ is calling on all political parties to commit to fully implementing the registry over the next two years,” says Nik Green.

“Gun registries also provide greater safety for police officers, giving them better information about the risks they might face and allowing them to remove all firearms from inappropriate hands. Any politician who is serious about fighting crime should back the registry.”

“The ACT party in particular needs to seriously reconsider their so-called ‘bottom line’ of repealing the gun registry, if they have the opportunity to negotiate the formation of a government. Their extreme views on firearms are opposed by a large majority of New Zealanders and the majority of their potential voters.” says Nik Green.

A majority of people also feel safer now that semi-automatic firearms have been banned and a registry is being implemented. This is consistent with the international evidence on the effectiveness of gun registers.

The research was commissioned by Gun Control NZ and undertaken by Horizon Research. The results are based on an online survey of 1,081 adults in New Zealand conducted from 19 to 24 July 2023. The full set of results and supporting data tables are available at www.guntrol.nz/media/registry-survey

Background information supporting this press release

Gun Control NZ commissioned a literature review on the value of firearms registers. This was undertaken by Jeff Loan (now a principal at Sapere). The literature review is available here: https://www.guncontrol.nz/s/GCNZ-Value-of-Firearm-Registration.pdf

Highlights of the literature review can also be found in this op-ed by Philippa Yasbek and Jeff Loan: https://www.stuff.co.nz/national/politics/opinion/117347138/why-a-gun-register-will-make-us-safer

“Gun registries discourage disreputable firearms..,” For an example of diversion of firearms by licensed firearms owners, see: Marty Sharpe “ 21 rifles bought in Napier were destined for Auckland during spike in gang gun crime” 12 May 2023. https://www.stuff.co.nz/national/crime/300877104/21-rifles-bought-in-napier-were-destined-for-auckland-during-spike-in-gang-gun-crime

ENDS

© Scoop Media

