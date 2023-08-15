Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Public Inquiry Into Community-Led Retreat And Adaptation Funding – NZPI / Te Kōkiringa Taumata

Tuesday, 15 August 2023, 2:18 pm
Press Release: NZ Planning Institute

Government announced plans today for a public inquiry into community-led retreat and adaptation funding. This will mean that the development of the Climate Change Adaptation Bill (CAAB) will be delayed, with a release of a draft not expected till 2024 and into the next term of Government. Should it proceed, the inquiry would be led by the Environment Select Committee and will seek public input to find answers to issues like consistent starting points, the community’s varying appetite for risk and funding mechanisms. The enquiry would open before the election.

NZPI supports a nation-wide engagement process to answer the hard questions. A system for managed retreat needs a strong social licence and getting public input into the design of the system will help with that. NZPI also supports Climate Change Minister James Shaw’s proposal for a Special Committee to be formed in the next term of Parliament, made up of members from all political parties. NZPI considers cross-party work on this issue is essential, as the resulting legislation needs to be enduring. The impacts of climate change on people’s lives are significant, as are the options to address the impacts. The magnitude of the issue should push aside political divisions. We need strong political leadership on this issue.

An issues and options paper “Community-led Retreat and Adaptation funding” has been released today, to assist with the public engagement.

The report traverses the many issues involved in retreat, and it will take time to consider the content and for the public to form views on the questions it raises. NZPI agrees with the report where it identifies one of the failures of the current resource management system has been a lack national direction on responding to natural hazards and climate change. However, new national direction won’t solve all the problems. NZPI understands this is a complex issue and will need complex solutions.

The report identifies the many ways in which Māori are disproportionately affected by natural hazards. NZPI acknowledges these issues for Māori, particularly those associated with moving away from land. The Institute considers that any system for community-led retreat needs to be developed in accordance with Te Tiriti o Waitangi obligations and principles.

The report of the Expert Working Group on Managed Retreat has also been released today. NZPI would like to commend the diversity of the Group, which. included experts from the key fields involved; banking, insurance, Te Ao Māori, economics, law, local government, planning (an NZPI member), and practitioners as well as academics. This diversity should mean a comprehensive set of recommendations on addressing this complex issue.

NZPI acknowledges that while the planning system is a critical part of the climate change adaptation answer, the issue is all-encompassing and will take cooperation and coordination across multiple disciplines as well as the political spectrum to develop an enduring and equitable system for community-led retreat. We’re ready to work with others and be part of the answer

