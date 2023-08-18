Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Panel Appointed To Recommend National Research Priorities

Friday, 18 August 2023, 12:15 pm
Press Release: Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment

Tā/Sir Jerry Mateparae will chair an Independent Strategic Panel set up to recommend new National Research Priorities to Cabinet this year.

“National Research Priorities are a central part of the Te Ara Paerangi – Future Pathways reform of the research, science and innovation system,” says Prue Williams, General Manager of Future Research Systems at the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE).

“The National Research Priorities will focus government funding for research on the most important social, environmental, health and economic issues and opportunities for Aotearoa New Zealand.”

Given the strategic level of the Priorities, Cabinet will decide a final portfolio based on recommendations from the Independent Strategic Panel.

“The Panel will act above sector and industry interests to ensure the National Research Priorities are for all of Aotearoa New Zealand.”

Independent Strategic Panel members are:

  • Tā/Sir Jerry Mateparae (Ngāti Tūwharetoa, Ngāti Kahungunu) – Chair
  • Mr Michael Ahie (Taranaki, Ngāruahine, Ngāti Ruanui)
  • Distinguished Professor Dame Jane Harding
  • Mr Hōne McGregor (Te Ātiawa, Ngāti Rārua, Rangitāne, Ngāti Raukawa, Ngāti Kere, Te Whānau-a-Apanui)
  • Mr Ian Short
  • Dr Sean Simpson
  • Distinguished Professor Linda Tuhiwai Smith (Ngāti Awa, Ngāti Porou)
  • Professor Teck Seng Low
  • Associate Professor Yvonne Te Ruki Rangi o Tangaroa Underhill-Sem
  • Ms Charlotte Walshe
  • Prime Minister’s Chief Science Advisor Professor Dame Juliet Gerrard – ex officio member

“The Panel has strong leadership skills and a strategic, independent and whole-of-New Zealand perspective. Collectively, the members have a deep understanding of the New Zealand context and Te Tiriti o Waitangi, as well as the ability to draw from vast international experiences.”

To inform its decisions, the Panel will consider analysis and advice from a cross-agency working group. This group has been engaging with Te Tiriti partners and specific stakeholder groups, including Pacific peoples, government agencies, relevant sector experts, strategic thinkers, and international and futures experts.

“We are committed to undertaking the necessary transitions with the sector so that we retain, support and grow our workforce, and ensure the ongoing delivery of research and science services.

“Our priority is to make sure people will continue to be able to conduct excellent, essential and impactful research.”

The Panel will operate from August 2023 until it delivers its recommendations and final report to government later this year. Once Cabinet has made its decision, MBIE will work with the sector to identify the research outcomes and activities under each National Research Priority as they develop.

“We will need significant input from researchers, research users, Te Tiriti partners, Pacific and ethnic communities, the private sector, government agencies and others interested in bringing the National Research Priorities to life,” says Prue Williams.

Member profiles are available on the MBIE website: https://www.mbie.govt.nz/independent-strategic-panel-members-national-research-priorities

