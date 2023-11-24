Energy Sector Welcomes New Ministers

Energy Resources Aotearoa welcomes the announcement of new ministers for the sector, following the announcement of the National-ACT-New Zealand First coalition ministry. Simeon Brown will become Minister for Energy and Minister of Transport, while Shane Jones becomes Minister for Resources, and Associate Minister for Energy.

Responding to this announcement, Energy Resources Aotearoa Chief Executive John Carnegie says:

"We welcome the announcement of these two appointments. We have worked closely with both Simeon and Shane, and look forward to continuing these productive working relationships to create a better and more prosperous New Zealand.

"The new Government will have a big job to do in order to stave off the prospect of future blackouts and restore investment confidence in the energy sector."

During the election, all three political parties pledged to repeal the 2018 offshore oil and gas exploration ban. The ban put a red cross against New Zealand’s name as a place to do business and had a chilling effect on the energy sector.

"Between the ban, policies such as the Lake Onslow pumped hydro scheme, and the 100% renewable electricity target, the confidence to invest in the assets we need to grow our economy, meet our emissions targets, and protect the country from blackouts has evaporated.

"We look forward to working with the new government to restore vibrancy to New Zealand’s energy and resources sector. This is New Zealand’s opportunity to reset and restore policy settings to bolster our energy security with reliable and affordable energy."

