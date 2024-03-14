Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Contradictions In Tax Changes

Thursday, 14 March 2024, 2:01 pm
Press Release: TrueNZ

The Prime Minister and various other Ministers (David Seymour & Simon Watts in particular) have been singing the praises of the restoration of interest deductibility for landlords as returning to fundamental taxation principles.

There is a deafening silence on the complete upending of another fundamental taxation principle that also takes effect on 1st April.

From that date some businesses – hotels, motels, B&Bs etc that fall below the threshold requiring them to charge their guests GST on their stays & bookings – are suddenly going to have GST lumped onto much of their business. These businesses themselves will still not be required to pay the GST, and nor will they be required to charge or pay it on bookings made directly with them.

They will, however, automatically have GST added to their bookings made through any of the major online booking services - Booking.com; Airbnb etc. – which currently account for some 60% of all accommodation bookings in New Zealand.

So, turn up to stay somewhere without prebooking, or make a phone booking and there is no GST. Book through an online booking site and GST is added.

Apart from upending a fundamental taxation principle, how is that fair or even-handed tax treatment?

There are already unintended consequences. One of the major international online booking services – Expedia – has already announced that they are withdrawing ALL accommodation listings in New Zealand for properties that do not qualify for an exemption from the new rules. Only larger motels and hotels can do that. All smaller accommodation providers – B&Bs, farmstays etc – are being removed from Expedia, which is a major source of inbound bookings, particularly for the important (and flourishing) North American FIT* market. This is exactly the type of accommodation preferred by much of this market.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

This is a major setback for tourism in New Zealand. Should any of the other major online booking services follow suite – and others are as yet undecided - that will spell disaster for a very important sector of New Zealand’s tourism industry.

The compliance costs for this tortuous new legislation are huge and will further add to what accommodation providers will need to charge their guests.

International tourism is a highly competitive business. New Zealand is already getting a reputation as an expensive destination. These cost increases will only add to that.

National & ACT both campaigned on repealing the previous government’s legislation enacting these changes. The coalition Government has since U turned on that, David Seymour, and Nicala Willis both apologetically saying that it didn’t make it through the coalition negotiations.

This new GST regime for accommodation providers is so unbelievably complex that even IRD themselves don’t understand how it will all work.

The legislation upends longstanding tax fundamentals, is exceedingly complex, to the point of being unworkable, has significant unintended consequences and carries massive compliance costs. It needs to be urgently repealed (as was promised) or, at the very least deferred and rewritten.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from TrueNZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On National’s Fantasy Trip To La La Landlord Land


How much political capital is Christopher Luxon willing to burn through in order to deliver his $2.9 billion gift to landlords? Evidently, Luxon is:
(A) unable to cost the policy accurately. As Anna Burns-Francis pointed out to him on Breakfast TV, the original ”rock solid” $2.1 billion cost he was touting to voters last year has now blown out to $2.9 billion. (That’s a 38% size error in the calculations.)
(B) unable to provide assurance that this handout won’t simply be pocketed by landlords
(C) unable to explain why Treasury (in research as recent as August 2023) wasn’t citing the loss of interest deductibility as a prime factor driving up rents.
More than anything, the Great Landlords Handout undermines the government’s alarmist talk about the state of the country’s books...
More


 
 


Government: One-stop Shop Major Projects On The Fast Track
The Coalition Government’s new one-stop-shop fast track consenting regime for regional and national projects of significance will cut red tape and make it easier for New Zealand to build the infrastructure and major projects needed to get the country moving again... More

ALSO:


Government: GPS 2024: Over $20 Billion To Get Transport Back On Track
Transport Minister Simeon Brown has released the draft Government Policy Statement (GPS) on Land Transport, outlining the Coalition Government’s plan to build and maintain a transport system that enables people to get to where they need to go quickly and safely... More

ALSO:

Government: Humanitarian Support For Gaza & West Bank

Winston Peters has announced NZ is providing a further $5M to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. “The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling," he said... More


Government: New High Court Judge Appointed

Judith Collins has announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge. Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English Literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 