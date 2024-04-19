“Fast-track Law To Kill Kiwi”: Students Say Fight Against Anti-democracy Legislation Is Only Just Beginning

Joint Media Release from Climate Action and Resistance VUW and Te Aka Tauira - Victoria University of Wellington Student’s Association (VUWSA)

Student groups ‘Climate Action VUW’, Schools Strike 4 Climate and VUWSA will be on the street in Wellington today, the last day for submissions on the Fast-track Approvals Bill, with a message that the fight against the Government’s ‘War on Nature, People and Planet’ has only just begun. The group will be at Midland Park on Lambton Quay at 12pm today to protest.

“This bill gives Luxon’s money-hungry government the clearance to approve projects that will slaughter species, accelerate climate catastrophe and line the pockets of corporations at the cost of our environment and young peoples’ futures.” says spokesperson for the group and VUWSA Campaigns Officer, Sandy Taing.

Minister for Resources Shane Jones claimed in parliament that kiwi had been ‘weaponised’ to stop development, and that this animal and its habitat will no longer be a barrier to projects such as coal mining. Even going as far to say that conservation land will definitely be considered.

“We’ve used the messaging of the Kiwi to show that this bill is an attack on our native species and environment but also on us, the people. Particularly the rangatahi of Aotearoa. That’s why we are here to show people that we matter too, not just the corporations. This bill completely disregards democratic processes and undermines the important role tangata whenua have of being key kaitiaki and equal partners in Aotearoa.” says Taing.

“This Bill allows a few power-hungry Ministers to push through projects like oil, gas, and coal extraction, driving up emissions and forcing all of us to inherit an unsafe and increasingly difficult future. It’s blatantly anti-life. This bill is a clear statement of this Government’s intentions to put profit over people. ” says Hugh Acton, key organiser of Climate Action VUW.

“As young people, we cannot stand by and let this happen. Submissions may close today but the fight against this Bill, and others like it, has just begun. We demand that this government accept that our wellbeing is inherently tied to the protection of the climate. These are our futures at stake here and this bill is a death wish for the rangatahi of Aotearoa.” says Taing.

The group will be at Midland Park on Lambton Quay between 12pm and 1pm, Friday 19 April with a big banner and flyers to spread the word.

