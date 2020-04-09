Hotspot Watch

Scientists have recorded more snow on the South Island glaciers this year, but they warn it is simply a temporary break rather than any good news on the climate change front. NIWA and Victoria University of Wellington scientists completed the annual ... More>>

The Reserve Bank is taking proactive steps to ensure it is well positioned to effectively and efficiently manage New Zealand's monetary policy in an environment of very low interest rates...

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to implement a Large Scale Asset Purchase programme (LSAP) of New Zealand government bonds. The negative economic implications of the coronavirus outbreak have continued to intensify. The Committee ...

Elevate NZ: Venture Fund To Lift Productivity

Elevate NZ: Venture Fund To Lift Productivity

The Government's new $300 million venture capital fund - announced in last year's Budget – is now open for business as the Elevate NZ Venture Fund. Finance Minister Grant Robertson says lifting New Zealand's productivity requires well-functioning ...

COVID-19: Case Confirmed In NZ – Expert Reaction

COVID-19: Case Confirmed In NZ – Expert Reaction

After spreading across the globe for months, the first case of COVID-19 has been reported in New Zealand. The Ministry of Health says the risk of a community outbreak is low, due to their preparedness and the high awareness of the disease. The Science ...

Agriculture: New Legislation To Boost Organics

Agriculture: New Legislation To Boost Organics

New organics legislation will boost consumer confidence and help grow an innovative sector, says Food Safety Minister Damien O'Connor. "The Organics Product Bill, introduced to Parliament this week, aims to increase consumer confidence when purchasing ...



Biodiversity Policy: Misinformation Circulating

Biodiversity Policy: Misinformation Circulating

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand's unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ...



