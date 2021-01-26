Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

NZ Digital Skills Efforts, A Picture Of Lost Opportunity: Survey

Tuesday, 26 January 2021, 6:53 am
Press Release: Make Lemonade

A major new national digital skills survey being released tomorrow, paints a picture of lost opportunity highlighting New Zealand is experiencing a digital skills mismatch which is impacting on the growth of the economy during difficult covid times.

Digital technology businesses say they have problems attracting and retaining people with the tech and creative skills needed to help New Zealand grow faster, especially out of the covid pandemic.

The Digital Skills Aotearoa survey says not enough Kiwis choose digital tech careers and there is often a mismatch between what the education system provides and what the tech ecosystem needs.

The report is published by the Digital Skills Forum which was established in 2015. It has brought together the leading tech industry associations and government agencies focused on digital skills including the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE).

Digital Skills Forum member and NZTech chief executive Graeme Muller says employers are not offering enough on-job training and there is a lack of participation by women, Maori and Pacific people in the New Zealand digital tech workforce.

Muller says the success of the digital technology sector is critical for New Zealand’s future. It is one of the fastest growing parts of the New Zealand economy, generating billions of dollars in exports, creating thousands of jobs and enabling the digitalisation of the rest of the economy. Underpinning all this growth and economic value are people with digital skills.

“For the first time ever, data from the survey has been aggregated across the entire digital skills pipeline, from school to tertiary education, from education to employment, from within the market and from immigration. Overall, the story the research tells is one of opportunity,” he says.

“Disappointingly, it also paints a picture of lost opportunity. When NZTech and the Digital Skills Forum undertook similar research in 2017, a series of recommendations were proposed.

“However, three years later, we find decreasing participation in technology in education and a less diverse workforce.

“We have found system wide challenges that require urgent national attention. Research shows a lack of coordinated effort, an industry reporting dramatic skills challenges driving a heavy reliance on immigration, while under investing in the development of its own workforce.

“Only 30 percent of senior secondary students took any technology subjects in 2019, representing a two percent decline year on year for the past five years. Only 1850 New Zealanders started an IT degree in 2019 whereas 3683 visas were granted that same year to help fill the 4462 new digital tech jobs created in 2019.

“The tertiary education system has had to focus on international students to cover its costs, masking the decline in domestic participation. Surprisingly, hundreds of graduates struggle to gain an internship or even an entry level job,” Muller says.

“On the positive side, the opportunity is enormous with thousands of new digital tech jobs created every year ranging from coding and data roles to creative, design and human interaction roles, there are jobs for everyone once we better integrate the industry with education and develop fast pathways into these exciting future careers.”

The research will be used by industry, the education system, MBIE and others to focus combined energy on creating solutions that help more New Zealanders to enter pathways into lucrative and exciting tech careers over the coming years.

The report will be launched 4pm tomorrow (Wednesday) at the Wellington ICT Graduate School.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Make Lemonade on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

TradeMe: Property Prices In Every Region Hit New High For The Very First Time

Property prices experienced their hottest month on record in December, with record highs in every region, according to the latest Trade Me Property Price Index.\ Trade Me Property spokesperson Logan Mudge said the property market ended the year with ... More>>

Motor Industry Association: 2020 New Vehicle Registrations Suffer From Covid-19

Chief Executive David Crawford says that like some other sectors of the New Zealand economy, the new vehicle sector suffered from a case of Covid-19. Confirmed figures for December 2020 show registrations of 8,383 were 25% ... More>>

CTU 2021 Work Life Survey: COVID And Bullying Hit Workplaces Hard, Huge Support For Increased Sick Leave

New data from the CTU’s annual work life survey shows a snapshot of working people’s experiences and outlook heading out of 2020 and into the new year. Concerningly 42% of respondents cite workplace bullying as an issue in their workplace - a number ... More>>

Smelter: Tiwai Deal Gives Time For Managed Transition

Today’s deal between Meridian and Rio Tinto for the Tiwai smelter to remain open another four years provides time for a managed transition for Southland. “The deal provides welcome certainty to the Southland community by protecting jobs and incomes as the region plans for the future. The Government is committed to working on a managed transition with the local community,” Grant Robertson said. More>>

ALSO:

OECD: Area Employment Rate Rose By 1.9 Percentage Points In The Third Quarter Of 2020

OECD area employment rate rose by 1.9 percentage points in the third quarter of 2020, but remained 2.5 percentage points below its pre-pandemic level The OECD area [1] employment rate – the share of the working-age population with jobs – rose ... More>>

Economy: Strong Job Ad Performance In Quarter Four

SEEK Quarterly Employment Report data shows a positive q/q performance with a 19% national growth in jobs advertised during Q4 2020, which includes October, November and December. Comparing quarter 4, 2020, with the same quarter in 2019 shows that job ad volumes are 7% lower...More>>

NIWA: 2020 - NZ’s 7th-warmest Year On Record

The nationwide average temperature for 2020, calculated using stations in NIWA’s seven-station temperature series which began in 1909, was 13.24°C (0.63°C above the 1981–2010 annual average). New Zealand’s hottest year on record remains 2016, when... More>>

Quotable Value New Zealand: Property Market Set To Cool From Sizzling To Warm In 2021

Nostradamus himself could not have predicted the strange series of events that befell our world in 2020 – nor the wild trajectory of New Zealand’s property market, which has gone from “doom and gloom” to “boom and Zoom” in record time. Even ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 