Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Changeable Weather Continues Into The Weekend

Thursday, 15 April 2021, 12:32 pm
Press Release: MetService

This week has seen much unsettled weather and MetService is forecasting this trend to continue with cooler temperatures expected to kick off the school holidays.

An active low-pressure system brought plenty of thunderstorms to the western and upper North Island yesterday (Wednesday) with 878 lightning strikes recorded over the North Island landmass from 10am to midnight yesterday.

MetService meteorologist April Clark warns “Though we are not expecting the next couple to days to be as active in terms of thunderstorms, the unsettled trend in weather is set to continue over the weekend. A number of fronts will bring rain, strong wind and even a bout of snow to the higher peaks through to Monday.”

“Those just starting their school holidays will be relieved to hear in between these fast-moving features there will be plenty of fine weather” Clark added.

Most of the wet weather associated with today’s front moving over the South Island (and the North Island tonight and Friday) is expected to remain confined to western regions. However, a strong southerly change with a second front, which is forecast to move north from Friday, doesn’t spare the east from at least a short burst of rain. However, these small accumulations are unlikely to help the very dry eastern regions.

This southerly change also puts a stop to the warmer than average temperatures many regions have seen this week with temperatures looking to fall by as much as 8C behind the front on Friday or Saturday. But temperatures rebound again during the weekend in see-sawing fashion typical of Autumn.

Though strong winds, showers, or rain continue to affect the South Island and lower North Island during the weekend a ridge of high pressure starts to build over the upper North Island with Sunday looking to be the pick of the weekend for those regions.

Monday signals a break down in the ridge over the upper North Island, making room for a rain bearing low to sink south. How quickly the rain is expected to develop over the northern portion of the country is still uncertain so keep updated at metservice.com for the latest information.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from MetService on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Commerce Commission: Latest Broadband Report Confirms Improved Performance Of Premium Fibre Plans

The latest report from the Commerce Commission’s Measuring Broadband New Zealand programme shows that the performance of Fibre Max plans has improved substantially. This follows a collaboration between the Commission, its independent testing partner, ... More>>

Air New Zealand: Capital Raise Deferred

Air New Zealand has decided to defer its planned capital raise to later in 2021 allowing more time to assess the impacts of recent developments on the airline’s path to recovery. 'We’ve seen some clearing of COVID-19 clouds recently, with ... More>>

Commerce Commission: Cartel Conduct Now Punishable By Up To 7 Years’ Jail Time

Cartel conduct can now be punished with a term of imprisonment of up to 7 years, after the Commerce (Criminalisation of Cartels) Amendment Act 2019 came into effect today. Cartel conduct includes price fixing, market allocation and bid rigging (see ... More>>

Stats NZ: Auckland Population May Hit 2 Million In Early 2030s

Auckland’s population may rise from about 1.7 million currently to 2 million by early next decade, Stats NZ said today. “Auckland will likely have the highest average annual growth of New Zealand’s 16 regions over the next 30 years, from ... More>>


Stats NZ: March Card Spending Rebounds Despite COVID

There was a lift in retail card spending in March following a fall in the lockdown-disrupted February month, Stats NZ said today. Seasonally adjusted retail card spending rose by $53 million (0.9 percent), compared with February 2021. Visit our website to read ... More>>

PwC: Outcome Of Review Into Air New Zealand Gas Turbines Business

Air New Zealand has received the report into its Gas Turbines business from independent external advisers PwC. Air New Zealand Chairman Dame Therese Walsh says the report identified a range of effective controls in the Gas Turbines revenue contracting ... More>>

LPG Association: Renewable LPG Achieves Emissions Budgets With No Need To Ban New LPG Connections

Renewable LPG can supply New Zealand’s LPG needs and achieve the emissions reductions proposed by the Climate Commission without the need to ban new connections, a new study shows. The investigation, by leading consultancy Worley, was prepared for the ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 