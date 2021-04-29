Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Settle In For A Settled Spell

Thursday, 29 April 2021, 12:17 pm
Press Release: MetService

There is no severe weather on the horizon says MetService. Thanks to a slow-moving high-pressure system in the Tasman Sea, it’s settled weather for Aotearoa for the next few days. Most regions will see partly cloudy mornings followed by fine afternoons, nicely rounding off the end of the school holidays but little respite for dry regions.

A weak cold front makes its way up the South Island tomorrow, bringing a southerly and cooler temperatures.

MetService Meteorologist Ashlee Parkes elaborates “This change will be noticeable for some, particularly for the eastern South Island. This front will move through Canterbury during the afternoon, bringing a notable temperature drop in the latter part of the day”.

This front continues north and makes its way across the North Island overnight Friday and into Saturday.

Parkes continues; “Areas across the central and southern North Island will see chilly mornings this weekend thanks to the cooler air behind this feature. Some may even see a frost”.

Settled weather conditions continue for most into next week. A front sweeps across Fiordland and southern Westland late Monday, bringing a period of precipitation, but the areas in need of rain are in for another relatively dry run of days.

