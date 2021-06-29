Public Submissions On The PVR Bill Due 1 July 29 June 2021

Public submissions on the Plant Varieties Bill are due by 1 July 2021.

The Bill’s purpose is to update the PVR regime and align it with the international agreement known as the International Convention for the Protection of New Varieties of Plants or UPOV 91.

NZ Plant Breeding & Research Association general manager Thomas Chin said “We want to get this legislation right, as this opportunity only comes along once every generation. Our key aims are to get a strengthening of breeders’ rights and to balance farmers’ seed saving privilege with a requirement for them to pay a royalty only on the protected varieties they save and reuse”.

“A royalty fee regime, as provided for under UPOV 91, would generate a return on investment for plant breeders and encourage more research and development into new and improved varieties for farmers, he said.

Chin notes that many Governments including Australia, France, Ireland, Sweden, the UK and the USA have mandated royalty regimes in their respective countries and their farmers continue to remain competitive.

The Economic Development, Science and Innovation Committee is tasked with analysing and considering submissions and a report for Parliament is to be prepared by 19 November 2021.

It is important that all interested parties, addressing any aspect of the bill, get their written submissions to the select committee by the closing date, said Mr Chin.

Further details of the public consultation can be found at: https://www.parliament.nz/en/pb/bills-and-laws/bills-proposed-laws/document/BILL_111271/plant-variety-rights-bill

© Scoop Media

