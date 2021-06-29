Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Public Submissions On The PVR Bill Due 1 July 29 June 2021

Tuesday, 29 June 2021, 9:46 am
Press Release: NZ Plant Breeding and Research Association

Public submissions on the Plant Varieties Bill are due by 1 July 2021.

The Bill’s purpose is to update the PVR regime and align it with the international agreement known as the International Convention for the Protection of New Varieties of Plants or UPOV 91.

NZ Plant Breeding & Research Association general manager Thomas Chin said “We want to get this legislation right, as this opportunity only comes along once every generation. Our key aims are to get a strengthening of breeders’ rights and to balance farmers’ seed saving privilege with a requirement for them to pay a royalty only on the protected varieties they save and reuse”.

“A royalty fee regime, as provided for under UPOV 91, would generate a return on investment for plant breeders and encourage more research and development into new and improved varieties for farmers, he said.

Chin notes that many Governments including Australia, France, Ireland, Sweden, the UK and the USA have mandated royalty regimes in their respective countries and their farmers continue to remain competitive.

The Economic Development, Science and Innovation Committee is tasked with analysing and considering submissions and a report for Parliament is to be prepared by 19 November 2021.

It is important that all interested parties, addressing any aspect of the bill, get their written submissions to the select committee by the closing date, said Mr Chin.

Further details of the public consultation can be found at: https://www.parliament.nz/en/pb/bills-and-laws/bills-proposed-laws/document/BILL_111271/plant-variety-rights-bill

 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Air New Zealand: Flying Year-round To Popular Queensland Destinations

Air New Zealand is moving to year-round direct flights on its Auckland-Cairns, Auckland-Sunshine Coast and Christchurch-Gold Coast routes under an agreement with the Queensland Government... More>>




SEA: Another First For Solar Energy In New Zealand

The Sustainable Energy Association NZ (SEANZ) congratulates Sunergise on the commissioning of the Sunergise Kapuni Solar Power Plant, the largest in the country... More>>

Accenture: More Boomers Than Zoomers Want To Work From Home

While often associated with tech savvy Gen Z or Zoomers, new global research from Accenture shows that the push for more flexible working environments is being led by Gen Xers and Baby Boomers... More>>

Banking: Westpac New Zealand To Remain Part Of Westpac Group

Westpac New Zealand Limited (WNZL) remains part of Westpac Group following a decision for the two businesses not to demerge. Westpac Group Chief Executive Officer, Peter King, said: “After a detailed review, we believe a demerger of the WNZL business would not be in the best interests of shareholders... More>>

Mercury: Enters Into Binding Agreements To Acquire Trustpower’s Retail Business

Mercury NZ Limited (Mercury) has announced that it has entered into binding agreements with Trustpower Limited (Trustpower, NZX:TPW) to acquire Trustpower’s retail business for NZ$441 million... More>>

ALSO:


ASB: New Zealanders Missing Out On Hundreds Of Millions In KiwiSaver Government Contributions

New Zealanders have just over a week to ensure they’re eligible for the maximum annual government KiwiSaver contribution... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 