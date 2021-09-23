Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Extra Month Added To Glyphosate Call For Information

Thursday, 23 September 2021, 2:57 pm
Press Release: Environmental Protection Authority

The Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) has further extended its call for information on the herbicide glyphosate.

The current closing date of Friday 24 September has now been pushed out to 5.00 pm Friday 22 October.

"We are conscious that some individuals or organisations which may wish to provide input will have had other priorities and pressures to manage due to the COVID-19 alert level changes," says Dr Chris Hill, General Manager of the EPA’s Hazardous Substances group.

"To ensure these parties get an opportunity to have their say, we have extended the deadline by a month."

Glyphosate has been used as a weed killer by home gardeners, farmers, and councils in New Zealand since the 1970s. Although it is commonly known as the active ingredient in Roundup, there are 89 mixtures containing glyphosate that are approved for use in this country.

The EPA monitors international developments and continually reviews global research on hazardous substances, including glyphosate, and we have no evidence that risks associated with using glyphosate, or its hazardous nature, have changed. However, we feel the time is right for us to take another look at this substance.

The European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) and the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) are in the process of reviewing the classification and approval of glyphosate, with their conclusions set to be released in mid-2022.

Issuing a call for information now will enable us to have a greater understanding of how glyphosate-containing products are being used in New Zealand by the time the EU findings are published, and ensure we’re better prepared to assess those findings.

Find out more and respond to the call for information

Read more about glyphosate

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Environmental Protection Authority on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Amazon: AWS To Open Data Centres In New Zealand

Today, Amazon Web Services (AWS), announced plans to open an infrastructure region in Aotearoa New Zealand in 2024. The new AWS Asia Pacific (Auckland) Region will consist of three Availability Zones (AZs) and join the existing 81 Availability Zones across 25 geographic AWS Regions at launch... More>>

ALSO:


BNZ: Consumer Card Spending Climbing Out Of Delta Lockdown
New data from Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) shows card spending is heading back towards pre-delta lockdown levels. Spending on BNZ credit, debit and Eftpos cards has bounced back over the last three weeks and is now 14 per cent below the pre-delta lockdown average... More>>


Reserve Bank: A least regrets approach to uncertainty

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua makes decisions about official interest rates in a way that is robust in the face of uncertainty about the economy, Reserve Bank Assistant Governor Christian Hawkesby says in a speech published today*... More>>

Fonterra: Completes reset, announces annual results and long-term growth plan out to 2030

Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited today announced a strong set of results for the 2021 financial year, reflected in a final Farmgate Milk Price of $7.54, normalised earnings per share of 34 cents and a final dividend of 15 cents... More>>


Statistics: GDP rises in the June 2021 quarter
Gross domestic product (GDP) rose by 2.8 percent in the June 2021 quarter, following a 1.4 percent increase in the March 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today. June 2021 quarter GDP was 4.3 percent higher when compared with the December 2019 quarter... More>>


Energy-from-waste: $350 Million Plant To Deliver Renewable Energy Considered
Investigations have begun into the viability of building an Energy-from-Waste plant that will safely convert 350,000 tonnes of waste, that would otherwise be dumped into South Island landfills annually, into renewable electricity... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 