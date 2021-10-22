Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Global Award For NZ Research To Help Business Adopt 3D Printing

Friday, 22 October 2021, 4:09 pm
Press Release: University of Auckland

University of Auckland research into how companies can use 3D printing properly, to add value and improve lives, has won a leading global award against competition from the US, UK and Europe.

The researchers, from the Creative Design and Additive Manufacturing Lab based in the Faculty of Engineering, won the Academic Research Team category of the 2021 3D Printing Industry Awards.

“This is a huge booster for the whole team,” says CDAM Lab team lead Professor Olaf Diegel, from the Department of Mechanical Engineering.

“It demonstrates that our research is being recognised and appreciated by the 3D printing community from around the world.”

The awards are the largest in the additive manufacturing sector; winners are decided by public vote and this year more than 140,000 votes were cast across the award categories.

“The voters are real users and companies that use 3D printing to make our lives better. Their support is a great indicator that the work we are doing is the right work we should be doing,” says Professor Diegel.

There were 10 team nominations in the research team category of the awards including Harvard University’s Lewis Lab, Aston University’s Meso-brain project (UK), the Manufacturing Technology Center’s Digital Reconfigurable Additive Manufacturing facilities for UK aerospace and Northeastern University’s DAPS lab in the US.

The focus of the research that won the award for the CDAM Lab team is on helping companies adopt 3D printing (or additive manufacturing as it is also known) for the right applications and with the right design.

“If not used properly, 3D printing becomes a slow and expensive way of manufacturing. It must add value that is high enough to overcome significant costs. And adding that value through good design practices is exactly the area we are most specialised in,” says Professor Diegel.

He predicts a future where 3D printing is used to automate many of the design processes behind the technologies.

“This will help users who may only know how to design for conventional manufacturing to quickly adopt the whole range of technologies and add true value to what they do.

“As this level of automation increases, we will see more and more companies adopting the technologies for real production. In fact, it could get to the point where companies who do not actively adopt and understand all advanced manufacturing technologies, including 3D printing, become disadvantaged."

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from University of Auckland on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Stats: Auckland’s Population Falls For The First Time
In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, New Zealand’s population growth slowed down with Auckland recording a population decline for the first time ever, Stats NZ said today. “New Zealand saw slowing population growth in all regions... More>>



BusinessNZ: Third Snapshot Report Reveals $9.5 Billion Business Investment In Climate Action

Signatories to the Climate Leaders Coalition have committed to invest $9.5 billion over the next five years to reduce emissions from their businesses, as revealed in their third anniversary snapshot report released today... More>>

Digitl: The home printer market is broken
Printers are more of a security blanket that a serious aid to productivity. Yet for many people they are not optional.
Even if you don’t feel the urge to squirt ink onto dead trees in order to express yourself, others will insist on printed documents... More>>


Retail NZ: Some Good News In COVID Announcements, But Firm Dates Needed
Retail NZ is welcoming news that the Government is increasing financial support for businesses in light of the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, and that retail will be able to open at all stages of the new “Covid Protection Framework... More>>

ComCom: Companies In Hot Water For Selling Unsafe Hot Water Bottles And Toys

A wholesaler and a retailer have been fined a total of $140,000 under the Fair Trading Act for selling hot water bottles and toys that did not comply with mandatory safety requirements. Paramount Merchandise Company Limited (Paramount) was fined $104,000 after pleading guilty in the Manukau District Court... More>>



Reserve Bank: Robust Balance Sheets Yield Faster Economic Recovery
Stronger balance sheets for households, businesses, financial institutions and the government going into the pandemic contributed towards maintaining a sound financial system and yielding a faster economic recovery than following previous deep recessions... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 