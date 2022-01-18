Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Electronic System Design Industry Logs 17% Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth In Q3 2021, ESD Alliance Reports

Tuesday, 18 January 2022, 9:41 pm
Press Release: SEMI

MILPITAS, Calif. January 17, 2022 — Electronic System Design (ESD) industry revenue increased 17.1% year-over-year from $2,953.9 million to $3,458.1 million in Q3 2021, the ESD Alliance, a SEMI Technology Community, announced today in its latest Electronic Design Market Data (EDMD) report. The four-quarter moving average, which compares the most recent four quarters to the prior four, rose 16.1%.

“The industry reported double-digit year-over-year revenue growth for Q3 2021,” said Walden C. Rhines, Executive Sponsor of the SEMI

Electronic Design Market Data

report. “Geographically, all regions reported double-digit growth, with product categories CAE, Printed Circuit Board and Multi-Chip Module, SIP, and Services also showing double-digit growth.”

The companies tracked in the EDMD report employed 51,182 people globally in Q3 2021, an 8.7% increase over the Q3 2020 headcount of 47,087 and up 2.4% compared to Q2 2021.

The quarterly EDMD report contains detailed revenue information with the following category and geographic breakdowns.

Revenue by Product and Application Category – Year-Over-Year Change

  • CAE revenue increased 13.7% to $1,054.7 million. The four-quarter CAE moving average increased 11.8%.
  • IC Physical Design and Verification revenue increased 0.7% to $612.6 million. The four-quarter moving average for the category rose 16%.
  • Printed Circuit Board and Multi-Chip Module (PCB and MCM) revenue increased 14.5% to $298.3 million. The four-quarter moving average for PCB and MCM increased 10.9%.
  • SIP revenue rose 30.6% to $1,373.3 million. The four-quarter SIP moving average grew 22.1%.
  • Services revenue increased 12.5% to $119.1 million. The four-quarter Services moving average increased 9.2%.

Revenue by Region – Year-Over-Year Change

  • The Americas, the largest reporting region by revenue, purchased $1,494.5 million of electronic system design products and services in Q3 2021, a 14.3% increase. The four-quarter moving average for the Americas rose 15.8%.
  • Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) revenue increased 22.6% to $451.7 million. The four-quarter moving average for EMEA grew 11.9%.
  • Japan revenue increased 11.8% to $259.8 million. The four-quarter moving average for Japan rose 3.3%.
  • Asia Pacific (APAC) revenue increased 19.7% to $1,252.1 million. The four-quarter moving average for APAC increased 21.3%.

About the EDMD Report

The ESD Alliance Electronic Design Market Data (formerly the Market Statistics Service) report presents EDA, SIP and services industry revenue data quarterly. Both public and private companies contribute data to the report available from SEMI. Each quarterly report is published approximately three months after quarter close. EDMD report data is segmented as follows:

  • Revenue by product category (CAE, IC Physical Design and Verification, Semiconductor IP, PCB/MCM Layout, and Services) including numerous detailed sub-categories
  • Revenue by geographic region (Americas, EMEA, Japan and APAC)
  • Total employment at participating companies

For information about SEMI market research reports, visit the SEMI Market Research Reports and Databases Catalog.


About the Electronic System Design Alliance

The Electronic System Design (ESD) Alliance, a SEMI Technology Community, is the central voice to communicate and promote the value of the semiconductor design ecosystem as a vital component of the global electronics industry. As an international association of companies providing goods and services throughout the semiconductor design ecosystem, it is a forum to address technical, marketing, economic and legislative issues affecting the entire industry. For more information about the ESD Alliance, visit http://esd-alliance.org.
 

About SEMI

SEMI® connects more than 2,400 member companies and 1.3 million professionals worldwide to advance the technology and business of electronics design and manufacturing. SEMI members are responsible for the innovations in materials, design, equipment, software, devices, and services that enable smarter, faster, more powerful, and more affordable electronic products. Electronic System Design Alliance (ESD Alliance), FlexTech, the Fab Owners Alliance (FOA), the MEMS & Sensors Industry Group (MSIG) and SOI Consortium are SEMI Strategic Technology Communities. Visit www.semi.org to learn more, contact one of our worldwide offices, and connect with SEMI on LinkedIn and Twitter.
 

The information supplied by the ESD Alliance is believed to be accurate and reliable, but the ESD Alliance assumes no responsibility for any errors that may appear in this document. All trademarks and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

