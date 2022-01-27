PlatoData, Government Blockchain Association (GBA) Form Alliance To Support The Growing GBA Community

Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Thursday, 27 January 2022, 8:22 pm
Washington, D.C., Jan 27, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - PlatoData and the Government Blockchain Association (GBA) has formed an alliance to support the growing GBA community. The partnership extends the working relationship between both organizations across Plato's growing data ecosystem. Plato's curated approach to both data intelligence, press syndication and engagement strategy was setup to support communities throughout the blockchain ecosystem.

"It's a great honor to be part of such a wonderful and entrenched organization such as the GBA," stated Bryan Feinberg CEO of Plato. "The Impact GBA is playing across the Government Enterprise market is substantial and represents what we consider a best of class opportunity to support the GBA community with integrated access to Plato's Data Platform. Our goal as a company is to help those communities in need of both awareness and understanding of the regulatory compliance our industry faces on a daily basis. Our plan is to extend Plato's extensive data repository to all GBA members and to support members with a full suite of news, analytics and electronic content syndication."

Gerard Dache, GBA's executive Director said, "We have had the pleasure of working with Plato over the past year and are extremely excited about what this opportunity represents to the GBA community. Plato represents everything we expect out of partner relationship as it relates to innovation, trust and a commitment to driving commercial adoption of Distributed Technologies and Regulatory Compliance. We are happy to extend out continued support the global community we represent."

About Plato

Plato is an open intelligence repository and data platform that unlocks the power of Vertical Search in a highly scalable way. The platform is designed to provide an ultra-safe and secure environment to consume sector-specific real-time data intelligence. More information can be found at: https://platoblockchain.com

About GBA

The Government Blockchain Association (GBA) is an international nonprofit professional association. GBA focuses on its members as individuals and organizations that are interested in promoting blockchain technology solutions across to the government sector. GBA cultivates professional workflows between technologists, public policy makers, application specialists, and those who want to learn about the new and emerging digital currencies. More Information: https://gbaglobal.org/

Source: Plato Data Intelligence: Zephyr@platodata.io

