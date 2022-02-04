Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Friday, 4 February 2022, 3:44 pm
Press Release: NIWA

This week's Hotspot Watch and graphics are attached.

- Hotspot conditions are located across much of the North Island

- Hotspot conditions have eased in the Tasman but remain in southern Otago and parts of Southland

- Exceptionally heavy rainfall has fallen over the west of the South Island

https://img.scoop.co.nz/media/pdfs/2202/Hotspot_02_February_2022_FINAL.pdf

