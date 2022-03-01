Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

ASC Launches Public Consultation On New ASC Farm Standard Covering All ASC Certified Species

Tuesday, 1 March 2022, 6:35 am
Press Release: Aquaculture Stewardship Council

ASC has launched one of its largest ever public consultations to seek stakeholder feedback on the upcoming ASC Farm Standard, which will enhance the efficiency and accountability of the ASC programme for the benefit of all stakeholders.

The development of the Farm Standard represents the biggest overhaul of ASC certification programme since its beginning. The single Standard covering all ASC species will drive efficiencies into the system and enhance the ASC’s impacts.

Farmers and auditors will benefit from greater efficiencies, while other stakeholders including NGOs will find it easier to assess and compare the ASC’s requirements, making public consultation more efficient.

The standard has involved years of research and development, including expert input and multiple previous rounds of public consultation. It will be split into three parts, called principles. Principle One covers legal compliance and effective business management, Principle Two covers environmental sustainability, and Principle Three covers social responsibility. As with ASC’s current standards, farms must meet all indicators in all three parts to achieve certification.

This round of public consultation covers the entire Standard, except for fish welfare which was the topic of a separate public consultation in 2021. Ultimately, this fish welfare content will be adopted into the ASC Farm Standard as well.

ASC’s Director of Standards and Science, Michiel Fransen, said: ‘ASC’s Farm Standard will address all main impacts of aquaculture in a consistent manner across the industry in a more effective and efficient manner.

‘We are now coming to the final stages of this project, and are asking for stakeholder feedback so we can be sure the final Standard will meet expectations of all those that will use it.’

Stakeholders can view details on the proposed Farm Standard and ways to provide feedback, including through a survey and by joining workshops, on the ASC website. The consultations will run for two months, from 1 March to 30 April 2022.

This round of consultation covers a number of vital issues including proposals for requiring all certified farms to report energy use and greenhouse gas emissions, a proposal aimed at combatting sea lice, and the introduction of Risk Management Plans for key topics like health and safety.

By developing one comprehensive standard covering all these impacts, ASC will be able to respond to changes in the markets and industry more swiftly. All new developments or reviews will continue to be developed by multi-stakeholder governance groups and undergo public consultation – all in line with best practices according to ISEAL.

Due to the size of the Farm Standard, ASC has organised several rounds of public consultation. This is the second and final consultation for the legal and social principles. After public feedback has been considered, Principle One and Principle Three will be finalised and sent to ASC’s Supervisory Board for approval with an aim of publishing thereafter.

ASC will conduct a final round of consultation on the environmental criteria later this year, while also carrying out on-farm pilots to understand where clarification in Standard writing is needed which elements need guidance for implementation. Principle Two will be finalised and sent to ASC’s Supervisory Board for approval in September 2023 with an aim of publishing thereafter.

Find out more and get involved in the public consultation.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Aquaculture Stewardship Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Joint Unions Release: Port Unions Take Action On Russian Flagged Ships
The two unions representing workers in New Zealand ports say their members are reluctant to work Russian flagged ships in New Zealand ports and are looking at methods of protest following the outbreak of war... More>>


Reserve Bank: Feedback Sought On Liquidity Policy Review
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand - Te Pūtea Matua is seeking feedback on proposed changes to our liquidity policy for registered banks. Liquidity is a measure of the cash and other assets that can be quickly sold at a reliable price to pay bills and meet other financial obligations... More>>


Hospitality NZ: Change To Business Package Will Help Over Half Hospo
Today’s adjustment to conditions on the financial package announced on Monday is a victory for hospitality, with over half now likely to be eligible for the small cash payments... More>>



ASB: Lifts Home Loan And Savings Deposit Rates Following OCR Increase
ASB is making interest rate adjustments following the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s announcement that it is increasing the Official Cash Rate (OCR) by 0.25%. ASB’s variable housing rates are also changing to reflect the OCR increase... More>>


ABC: Alcohol Consumption Relatively Unchanged Even As Kiwis Switch Beverage Preferences
Just released figures from Statistics NZ show alcohol beverages available for consumption has remained relatively unchanged on the same period last year, indicating New Zealanders are continuing the trend of moderation... More>>


Daniel Watson: NFTs A Minefield Of Scams Warns Cybersecurity Expert
New Zealanders are being urged to avoid getting sucked into the current mania around non-fungible tokens (NFTs) because scams are as common as promises of profit... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 