Summer And Feb Climate Summaries - Warm With Rainfall Extremes

Friday, 4 March 2022, 12:57 pm
Press Release: NIWA

Please find the Summer and February Climate Summaries attached.

Highlights include:

- New Zealand's 5th warmest summer on record, with temperatures 1.1C above the 1981-2010 summer average

- Fifty-five locations observed a record or near-record warm summer

- Summer rainfall was highly variable and featured extended dry spells with extreme rainfall events. Sixteen locations experienced their driest January on record and Auckland endured a 37-day dry spell

- Warm and very wet conditions throughout February

- Summer sea temperatures in the northern and eastern North Island were the highest on record

https://img.scoop.co.nz/media/pdfs/2203/Climate_Summary_Summer_Final.pdf

https://img.scoop.co.nz/media/pdfs/2203/Climate_Summary_February_2022_FINALcompressedmin.pdf

