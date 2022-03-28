Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Fortnite Fans Triple Down On Fibre Speeds

Monday, 28 March 2022, 3:15 pm
Press Release: Tuatahi First Fibre

New Zealand fans of the popular online video game Fortnite were able to download the latest season at triple the speed if they were connected on a standard fibre broadband plan.

The Commerce Commission’s Measuring Broadband New Zealand summer report has confirmed fibre broadband customers on a standard 300/100 megabit per second (Mbps) plan are enjoying download speeds now reaching 314 Mbps on average.

Tuatahi First Fibre tripled the performance of its 100/20 Mbps fibre service to 300/100 Mbps at no extra cost in December.

"When Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 was released on Sunday 20 March we saw a very large spike of over 20 per cent in downloads on our network," Tuatahi First Fibre Chief Executive John Hanna said.

"We saw our highest spike in traffic to date but there was no bottleneck for our fibre customers. Following the peak while everybody got their download, we quickly went back to business as usual."

And it's not just speed that sets fibre broadband light years ahead of other internet technologies. "Even if online gaming isn’t really your thing, it's great to know that fibre offers serious reliability. We've got a robust network that can handle the extra demands put on us when popular events like this occur. Fibre isn't subjected to variability in service like other broadband technologies," Hanna said.

"It's great to see the majority of our fibre customers out there enjoying triple the download speeds because they’re on the most popular 300/100 Mbps speed. When there's a really popular event like the Fortnite release, if you're on fibre you'll be able to download, restart and play the game with peace of mind that your reliable service means you’re not going to miss a beat."

If you haven’t yet made the move to fibre, with a free install, now is a great time to do so. If you are on fibre now is also a good time to get in touch with your internet service provider to check if you're on the right fibre plan to suit your needs.

Customers can check the Tuatahi First Fibre website at tuatahifibre.co.nz/internet-providers-nz to find an internet service provider in their region.

About Tuatahi First Fibre

Hamilton-based Tuatahi First Fibre Limited delivers world-class ultra-fast broadband (UFB) fibre to communities across the Waikato, Bay of Plenty, Taranaki and Whanganui.

Owned by Igneo Infrastructure Partners, Tuatahi First Fibre provides wholesale fibre to more than fifty internet service providers, who in turn provide ultra-fast internet products to consumers.

Tuatahi First Fibre completed the first phase of the government’s UFB rollout programme (UFB1) in 2015, and completed the second phase, UFB2 and UFB2+, to 27 new towns at the end of 2019, two years ahead of schedule.

For more information go to tuatahifibre.co.nz

