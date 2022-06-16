Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

First New Zealand Women In STEM Film Festival

Thursday, 16 June 2022, 3:07 pm
Press Release: STEM Film Festival

Auckland will be celebrating women in science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) in July with the first ever New Zealand women in STEM film festival.

Hosted by the Association for Women in the Sciences (AWIS), the week-long AUT Women in STEM Film Festival showcases strong female leads in movies based around science and innovation. The line-up includes biopics of inspiring women such as Hedy Lamarr, the Hollywood actress who invented the technology behind modern day Bluetooth® (Bombshell), Marie Curie, the first person, and only female, to receive two Nobel Prizes (Radioactive), and wildlife expert Dian Fossey (Gorillas in the Mist); and science fiction thrillers with strong female roles, such as Gravity, Contagion, Arrival and, for a bit of fun, the 2016 remake of Ghostbusters.

“About 40% of students in New Zealand engaged in STEM undergraduate studies are female, and for subjects like engineering and information technology this drops to around 20%,” says AWIS National Co-Convenor Kieren Arthur. “The AUT Women in STEM film festival allows us to celebrate the role of women in STEM, and hopefully inspire the next generation of female scientists, engineers and innovators.”

Profits from the Film Festival will be used to fund the AWIS Women in STEM Award, a scholarship administered by the New Horizons for Women Trust aimed at supporting women studying a STEM qualification at tertiary level whose social identity is under-represented in their field of study.

The Women in STEM Film Festival is sponsored by AUT University’s School of Science and the University of Auckland’s Faculty of Science and Creative Design and Additive Manufacturing Lab. The AUT Women in STEM Film Festival will run from 1 July 2022 to 8 July 2022 at the Capitol Cinema on Auckland’s Dominion Road. The Film Festival will be opened by Dame Juliet Gerrard, the Prime Minister’s Chief Science Advisor.

To book tickets for the AUT Women in STEM Film Festival, visit the Capitol Cinema or https://www.awis.org.nz/news-and-events/events/aut-women-in-stem-film-festival

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from STEM Film Festival on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


FMA: New Zealand Investor Confidence Dips Back To Pre-COVID Levels
Confidence in New Zealand’s financial markets has slipped back in the past 12 months, after last year’s record score, but overall, two-thirds of investors remain confident... More>>



NIWA: Seen A Stunning Sunrise Or Sunset Lately? The Tongan Volcano May Be The Cause
The Tongan volcanic eruption may be responsible for New Zealand’s unusually vibrant sunrises and sunsets, say NIWA scientists... More>>



Statistics: Annual Food Price Increase Remains High At 6.8 Percent
The annual rate of food price inflation increased between April 2022 and May 2022, Stats NZ said today. Food prices were 6.8 percent higher in May 2022 compared with May 2021... More>>



SEEK: Job Ads Continue To Rise
Replicating the growth reported last month, national job ads rose 3% m/m and 15% y/y, according to the latest SEEK Employment data... More>>



Science Media Centre: Could Eating More Fish Raise Your Melanoma Risk? – Expert Reaction
People who ate higher amounts of fish – similar to half a can of tuna a day – had a 22% higher risk of melanoma than people who ate much less fish, in a surprise result from a large US study... More>>


Statistics: Card Spending Increases In May
Seasonally adjusted card spending rose $123 million (1.4 percent) in May 2022 compared with April 2022, making this the third consecutive monthly rise, Stats NZ said today... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 