2023 NZISF Programme Available Tomorrow

Thursday, 25 May 2023, 9:27 am
Press Release: The New Zealand International Science Festival

The New Zealand International Science Festival is marking its 25th festival with almost 100 events over ten days these winter school holidays.

The programme, which launches on Thursday 25 May, covers a lot of scientific ground, including regular favourites the Physics and Chemistry shows, the Imagination Playground where wee ones can stretch their creative engineering muscles and tours of some our city’s ingenious businesses and incredible landmarks. You can upcycle food, make ice-cream out of insects, solve a murder mystery, learn about poo, build something or make music – and all kinds of other things.

Festival Director Jerome Cousins says, “We’re so excited with the programme this year. We had such a rush on event hosts seeking to include an event and we’re looking forward to seeing lots of people having a great time over the ten days. We’re especially looking forward to the series of National Science Challenge talks and to hosting Professor Tim Jackson – these are more for the older audience but there’s plenty for teens and young ones too.”

The festival ensures that most events are free or very minimal charge so that they’re accessible to everyone. Ticketed events range up to $45 and both free and ticketed events can be booked on the NZISF website.

25 years of science

All day, 30 June – 9 July

To celebrate, we’re looking back at some of the most amazing scientific advancements and research projects in Aotearoa New Zealand over the last past 25 years.

The selection of research highlighted in this exhibition was curated by the Prime Minister’s Chief Science Advisor Dame Juliet Gerrard, and features everything from important advances in agriculture to cutting-edge technology, plus a glimpse of what might be on the cards for the next 25 years and beyond!

Festival Guest: Prof Tim Jackson

Playwriting Panel – 2pm, 8 July

Post Growth: Life After Capitalism – 5.30pm, 8 July

Prof Tim Jackson is an ecological economist and writer. Since 2016, he has been Director of the Centre for the Understanding of Sustainable Prosperity (CUSP) at the University of Surrey in the UK.

Festival Hub

30 June – 9 July

A range of exhibitions, drop-in workshops and experiments, activities for children and lots of fun.

Lights, Camera, Science

7pm, 30 June

Five science and natural history films produced by Master’s students of the University of Otago’s Department of Science Communication, the world’s leading postgraduate programme in science storytelling.

Matariki Ki Tua Kā Whetū

2pm, 1 & 2 July

In the hours before the Matariki star cluster rises, a scientist and his family gather in their garden to celebrate the Māori New Year. While they wait for the sun to rise, they prepare a hāngī, share stories of their tīpuna, and explore the science of the world around them. How will the stars bring this whānau closer together?

Matariki Ki Tua o Kā Whetū is a new science show written by Isaac Martyn and directed by Sahara Pohatu-Trow, with the support of the University of Otago Physics outreach team.

Kāi Tahu Experience at Te Nohoaka o Tukiauau / Sinclair Wetlands

10am & 1pm, 7 & 8 July

Take a guided hikoi (walk) through the Te Nohoaka o Tukiauau / Sinclair Wetlands, an opportunity to learn about local history, rokoā (medicines), and raraka (weaving) materials of importance to manawhenua.

Wine & Sound with Dr Jo Burzynska

6.30pm & 8pm, 7 & 8 July

Experience wine like you never have before - with your ears! Let the combination of wine and sound lead you to unexpected places in this unique wine-tasting experience.

Women in Science Brunch

9.30am, 9 July

A delightful Sunday morning brunch, some casual networking, and short talks from women in a wide range of science careers.

