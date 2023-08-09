Biotech Startup Precision Chroma To Access Global Markets After Latest Raise
Biotech startup Precision Chroma is looking to raise $1.5 million this year to finalise and market its first product before going global.
The startup will be based in
Christchurch for the next 12 months while it does further
research and development (R&D) before its market
launch.
University of Canterbury PhD
graduate Sean Feast founded Precision Chroma in early 2022.
It is the world’s sole company making 3D printed
chromatography columns, offering a unique solution to
address bioindustry challenges
worldwide.
“We are simplifying the way
that biological pharmaceuticals are manufactured,” Feast
says. “A lot of people in New Zealand don’t realise we
have a biotech industry here in New Zealand, but we are
competing on the global stage. We are the only company in
the world doing 3D printed chromatography and offering this
unique solution to the challenges that the
bio-pharmaceutical industry
has.”
Chromatography is a process for
separating components of a mixture. Additive manufacturing,
or 3D printing, through chromatography columns means that
unwanted contaminants can be separated more efficiently,
reducing the cost and time in the manufacture of high-value
pharmaceuticals.
Although Precision Chroma
is still completing R&D from its base at the University
of Canterbury, it is attracting strong interest from
pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing
organisations worldwide who are looking to access the
technology as soon as possible once its world leading
R&D is completed.
Precision Chroma is
also part of Callaghan Innovation’s Technology Incubator
programme. The programme works with technology startups that
require a significant amount of R&D to get products from
an idea out to market.
Bridgewest Ventures,
who provided Precision Chroma’s seed funding through the
Callaghan Technology Incubation scheme, has been assisting
Feast with links to venture capital companies to grow
Precision Chroma.
Its worldwide
biotechnology network has connected Precision Chroma with
leading investment firms, both venture capital and possible
strategic partners. The current raise will provide funding
and expertise, allowing the startup to grow its team and
increase its knowledge and skill base beyond the current
three staff.
“The end goal of the raise is to have our first product that we can sell, and to set up manufacturing and delivering on that first contract. We don’t just want money, we want expertise and assistance in growing the business – that’s a crucial part of it as well,” Feast says.