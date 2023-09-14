Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

New Greenpeace Report Reveals Shocking Extent Of Threats To Ocean Health

Thursday, 14 September 2023, 12:44 pm
Press Release: Greenpeace

A major new analysis of the threats facing the world’s oceans has been released by Greenpeace today, in a report that also sets out a political roadmap for protecting 30% of the ocean by 2030.

Called 30x30: From Global Ocean Treaty to Protection at Sea, the report comes a week before the UN Ocean Treaty opens for signatures at the General Assembly and includes recommendations for three ecologically significant sites on the high seas that could become the first marine protected areas - one of which is the South Tasman Sea/Lord Howe Rise between Australia and New Zealand.

The report, which follows on from the original 30x30 Blueprint for Ocean Protection published in 2019, provides detailed analysis of the cumulative threats to ocean health including ocean warming, pollution, acidification, deep sea mining and industrial fishing.

It makes clear the increasing pressures on the world’s oceans and the need for urgent political action to deliver 30x30, the United Nations target of protecting 30% of the world’s oceans by 2030, using the new Global Ocean Treaty, an historic treaty which was agreed on by UN member states in March and paves the way for creating marine protected areas in international waters.

Says Chris Thorne of Greenpeace’s Protect the Oceans campaign:

"The Ocean Treaty was a historic win for nature but as our report shows, the threats to marine life worsen every day. The Treaty gives us a powerful tool to protect the oceans, but now governments must urgently ratify the Treaty and deliver ocean sanctuaries to give the oceans space to recover and thrive."

The report includes new analysis that shows apparent fishing activity in the high seas rose by 8.5% to nearly 8.5 million hours between 2018 and 2022. Over the same time period fishing activity in the biodiverse areas earmarked for protection rose by 22.5%. Drifting longlines make up over ¾ of total apparent high seas fishing activity and longlining is a destructive fishing method, responsible for high levels of bycatch.

Says Thorne: "Destructive practices at sea threaten the future of ocean health and by extension, the future health of our whole planet. To give marine life a chance, at least 30% of the oceans must be protected in a network of ocean sanctuaries by 2030. We have just seven years left. Countries serious about ocean protection must sign the Ocean Treaty next week at the UN General Assembly and ensure that it is ratified by the UN Ocean Conference in 2025."

Fully or highly protected ocean sanctuaries, which can be established under the Treaty, are a solution to the ocean crisis. They provide a safe haven for marine life, free from human pressures, helping fish populations recover.

Currently, less than 1% of the high seas, areas beyond national jurisdiction, are properly protected and to reach 30x30 around 11 million square kilometres of ocean must be protected every year, more than the surface of Canada.

Greenpeace’s report outlines the political steps and actions necessary to establish these ocean sanctuaries using the Treaty. It recommends three specific sites on the high seas to be among the first set of ocean sanctuaries, due to their ecological significance: the Emperor Seamounts in the Northwest Pacific Ocean, the Sargasso Sea in the Atlantic ocean and the South Tasman Sea/Lord Howe Rise between Australia and New Zealand.

Along with other Greenpeace offices around the world ,Greenpeace Aotearoa has today launched a petition calling on the New Zealand government to back the creation of marine sanctuaries on the high seas.

Ellie Hooper, oceans campaigner at Greenpeace Aotearoa says New Zealand must once again show ambition and leadership on High Seas protection.

"We have no time to lose when it comes to protecting a third of the world’s oceans. Alongside getting the Treaty ratified without delay, New Zealand must start developing High Seas marine protected area proposals now so that we can get protections in place urgently", says Hooper.

"As a champion of a strong Treaty during negotiations, and as a key player in the Pacific, New Zealand must continue to show ambition and urgency on this, ratify the agreement without delay and help create a brighter future for our blue planet."

© Scoop Media

Greenpeace

Greenpeace

Greenpeace exists because this fragile earth deserves a voice.

Greenpeace is an independent global campaigning organisation that acts to change attitudes and behaviour, to protect and conserve the environment and to promote peace.

Contact Greenpeace

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
QV: Has The Real Estate Recovery Begun?

The residential property market has experienced a modest amount of home value growth this quarter, driven primarily by first-home buyers outside of Aotearoa’s main cities. The average home increased in value by 0.5% to $893,639, marking its first quarter of positive growth since late 2021, but values continue to track downward across most of the main urban areas. More


Statistics: Visitor Arrivals Continue To Pick Up

Overseas visitor arrivals continue to rebound a year after fully opening the border, with 213,800 arrivals in July, 84% of the level in July 2019. July is the peak winter month for tourism as it coincides with the ski season and Australian school holidays. More


Horizon Research: Thieves Hit Kiwi Bank Accounts

Half a million Kiwis have fallen victim to thefts via their bank accounts and cards. Many customers don't think banks are doing enough to protect them, especially when they find out that some banks are not implementing highly-effective anti-fraud and theft measures already being used in Australia. More

Government: AAA Credit Rating

S&P has affirmed NZ’s long term local currency rating at AAA & foreign currency rating at AA+ with a stable outlook. It follows Fitch affirming NZ’s AA+ rating with a stable outlook & Moody’s annual credit analysis affirming a stable outlook on NZ’s local currency & foreign currency ratings at Aaa. More


Government: Biggest Ever Emissions Reduction Project Hits Milestone

Half of the coal being used at Glenbrook steel mill is being replaced with electricity to recycle and reuse scrap steel. James Shaw says the installation of an electric arc furnace will cut emissions by over 45%. Production using the new furnace is expected to start in mid-2026. More


Ara Ake: $20M Distributed Flexibility Innovation Fund

Ara Ake will help administer a new $20M fund supporting the electricity system to manage peak demand and improve reliability and resilience at the network level. “We are preparing the electricity system to be able to play a lead role in the energy transition to net zero 2050," says Dr Megan Woods. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 