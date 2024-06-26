After 1.4 Billion Revolutions, The ‘Energy Observer’ Propulsion Chain designed By Guy Saillard, , Declared ‘fault Free’

St Malo, France/London: 25th June 2024: After a 7-year odyssey, 68,000 nautical miles travelled “equivalent to more than three trips around the world”, 50 countries visited, and 101 stopovers around the world, the catamaran ‘Energy Observer’ arrived back in Saint-Malo on June 14th. Naval Architect, Guy Saillard, one of the founding partners of Green Navy, the French company launching ‘PROMETEO’ (Europe’s first electro-hydrogen propulsion catamaran for commercial passenger activities) was there to cheer the team, celebrate the ground-breaking achievement and inspect his technologies.

During its extensive voyage, this zero-emission laboratory vessel worked to test concrete solutions, testify to the viability of clean technologies, understand the world's energy challenges and educate on the obstacles faced by the transition. Saillard was responsible for the propulsion chain aspects as the ‘Energy Observer’ vessel was developed, and these technologies are now integral to ‘PROMETEO’ – Europe’s first passenger electro-hydrogen catamaran – which is under construction by Green Navy in Brittany.

“It was incredible to reunite with members of the team that I have not seen for seven years,” enthused Saillard. “I spoke with Didier Bouix, Managing Director of EOConcept, and Nicolas Berthelot, Naval Architect, who both worked on the design and installation of the entire energy system aboard the boat. They declared that my propulsion chain worked perfectly, with the electric engines and reduction system completing 1.4 billion revolutions without problems.”

Following the installation of the AYRO Oceanwings, the propellers designed by Saillard were replaced by variable pitch propellers in 2020 to reduce drag. However, the crew confirmed that the original propellers offered better performance in terms of hydrogenation and propulsion.

Once docked in St Malo after the epic journey, Saillard did not miss the opportunity to go into the engine compartment to check his installation. https://www.energy-observer.org/innovations/energy-observer-propulsion “It is vitally important that we have these solid credentials to underpin ‘PROMETEO’, Europe’s first electro-hydrogen propelled catamaran. This endorsement of the technologies involved is of enormous significance to Green Navy, and to every company involved with the decarbonisation of maritime transport” he affirms.

