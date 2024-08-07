Nvidia Launches New Generative AI Models

NVIDIA has announced the release of new NIM microservices and USD connectors designed to expand the use of Universal Scene Description (OpenUSD) in industrial sectors. These tools, integrated with NVIDIA's Omniverse™ platform, are expected to significantly enhance the development of digital twins and robotics by providing advanced AI-driven capabilities for 3D data visualisation and simulation.

The newly launched NVIDIA NIM™ microservices include features that allow developers to generate OpenUSD code, search through extensive 3D data libraries, and apply realistic materials to CAD objects. These services are being adopted by industry leaders like Foxconn and WPP to streamline their digital twin and content creation processes.

Additionally, NVIDIA has introduced USD connectors that bridge the gap between robotics data formats and OpenUSD, further extending the application of this framework across various industries. These connectors enable seamless data integration and real-time visualisation, with early access tools available for streaming large-scale OpenUSD scenes to Apple Vision Pro.

Steve May, CTO of Pixar and chairman of the Alliance for OpenUSD, praised NVIDIA's contributions to the ecosystem: "OpenUSD is revolutionising the way we create and interact with 3D content. With NVIDIA's new services and APIs, we expect accelerated growth and adoption of USD, making it accessible to new users and industries."

NVIDIA’s innovations are set to empower industries to harness the full potential of digital twins and AI, driving the next wave of industrial automation and advanced robotics.

