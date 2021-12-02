World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Women And Girls At High Risk Of Being Pushed Into Modern Slavery

Thursday, 2 December 2021, 7:00 pm
Press Release: UN News

Women and children are at high risk of being pushed into contemporary forms of slavery,UN-appointed independentrightsexpertssaid onWednesday.

In an alertto coincide withtheInternational Day for the Abolition of Slavery on 2 December, they warned that global challenges such as COVID-19, climate change and armed conflict have amplified existing vulnerabilities.

According to figures released by UNICEF and ILO in June, almost 80 million children aged 5 to 17, are subjected to hazardous work which is classified as a contemporary form ofslavery.

Now, according tothe experts,these children may be working longer hours or under worsening conditions asaresult of the economic recession and school closures caused bythe pandemic.

Many others may have been forced into the worst forms of child labour, owingto job and income losses among their families.This includes the forced recruitment ofyoungstersinto armed and criminal groups.

Children in Burkina Faso engage in the worst forms of child labor, including in artisanal gold mining and quarrying., by © UNICEF/Christine Nesbitt

According to unofficial estimates cited by the experts, one in every 130 women and girls is subjected to contemporary forms ofslaverysuch as child and forced marriage, domestic servitude, forced labour and debt bondage.

High levels of exploitation also prevail in global supply chains, which often rely on and reinforce labour exploitation and deepen gender inequality”, the experts said.

They argue that “gender inequalities lie at the heart of contemporary forms ofslavery”, but note that these practices are also fuelled by intersecting forms of discrimination, such as race, social and economic status, age, disability, sexual orientation, and migration status, among others.

The experts urge Member States to establish safe migration pathways, along with easieraccess to decent work andmorecooperation with the business sector, civil society organisationsandtrade unions.

For them, “accountability of perpetrators must be strengthened as a matter of priority, as currently impunity prevails in far too many instances.”

“Slaveryin all its forms needs to end for everyone, including women and children in contexts of armed conflict.Slaveryis a disgrace to humanity which in the 21stcentury cannot be tolerated”, they conclude.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the UN Voluntary Trust Fund on Contemporary Forms ofSlavery. This year alone, 18,000 victims received vital assistance from organizations supported by the Fund.

To mark the International Day for the Abolition ofSlavery, the experts appeal to all Member States to increase their contribution to the Fund, or to make one for the first time.

The SpecialRapporteurs are part of what is known as theSpecial Proceduresof theHuman Rights Council.Theywork on a voluntary basis; they are not UN staff and do not receive a salary for their work. They are independent from any government or organization and serve in their individual capacity.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from UN News on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 


WMO: Another La Niña Impacts Temperatures And Precipitation – But Not Climate Change
La Niña has developed for the second consecutive year and is expected to last into early 2022, influencing temperatures and precipitation. Despite the cooling influence of this naturally occurring climate phenomenon, temperatures in many parts of the world are expected to be above average because of the accumulated heat trapped in the atmosphere...
More>>


UN: Violations Of Palestinian Rights Puts Two-State Solution At Risk, Chief Warns
The situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, continues to pose a significant challenge to international peace and security, United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres, said on Monday... More>>



Oxfam: Afghanistan Faces Multiple Crises
ActionStation, Amnesty International Aotearoa New Zealand, Christian World Service, Oxfam Aotearoa and World Vision New Zealand say that while Afghanistan faces chronic poverty, persistent droughts, war, the Covid-19 pandemic and an economic crisis, winter is about to bring a whole new set of challenges...More>>




World Food Programme: Millions More In Need Of Food Assistance As A Direct Result Of Conflict In Northern Ethiopia
The number of people in need of humanitarian food assistance across northern Ethiopia has grown to an estimated 9.4 million as a direct result of ongoing conflict, the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) announced today... More>>


Food: Three Billion People Cannot Afford A Healthy Diet

Approximately three billion people, almost 40 per cent of the world’s population, cannot afford a healthy diet and another one billion people would join their ranks should further unpredictable events reduce incomes by one-third, the UN food agency said, launching a new report on Tuesday... More>>

COP26: Enough Of ‘Treating Nature Like A Toilet’ – Guterres Brings Stark Call For Climate Action To Glasgow
As the World Leaders Summit opened on day two of COP26, UN chief António Guterres sent a stark message to the international community. “We are digging our own graves”, he said, referring to the addiction to fossil fuels which threatens to push humanity and the planet, to the brink, through unsustainable global heating... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 