Niue Launches New Site, Celebrating 50 Years Of Self-Governance

Tuesday, 24 September 2024, 5:04 pm
Press Release: Government Of Niue

Image/Supplied

Alofi, Niue – 19 September 2024 – The Government of Niue has unveiled its new website (www.gov.nu)

in celebration of 50 years of Niue self-governance. The website is designed to showcase the island nation’s history and culture and be a one-stop online portal for information about the government.

Niue achieved self-governance from New Zealand in 1974. Since then, Niue has continued to develop its diplomatic relations and recently enacted the first amendments to their Constitution since 1992, establishing Premier Tagelegi as Niue’s first Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Tagelegi said that Niue’s new website is another crucial link in the country’s increasing connection abroad with both the Niuean diaspora, as well as with international partners.

“The reality of the world we live in is that your digital presence is just as important as your consulates or honorary consuls, as that will be what many people globally will see of your country for the first time”

Niue’s new website features documentation of the island’s history, the members of their Assembly, as well as all information surrounding government relations and news updates. The website also has a countdown clock to the 19th of October, the official 50th anniversary date of the island’s self-governance.

Prime Minister Tagelegi also said that Niue has seen numerous changes occur this year, with the aim of laying the foundation for the next 50 years of the island’s self-governance.

“While we will be celebrating 50 years of self-governance, our team and I are also looking towards the future as well. I want to make sure that Niue is prepared to adapt to any changes that come in the next 50 years.”

Niue will be celebrating its 50th anniversary of self-governance on 19 October 2024.

