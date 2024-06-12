Comment By UN High Commissioner For Human Rights Volker Türk On Detention Of Staff In Yemen

Geneva 11 June 2024

Following the detention of six of our staff – among 13 UN personnel detained – I urge the de facto authorities in Sanaa, Yemen, to immediately and unconditionally release them, as well as other individuals detained in relation to their affiliation with the UN, international NGOs or other actors supporting humanitarian activities.

These latest detentions come in addition to two other UN Human Rights staff who were already detained, one of whom has been detained since August 2023, and the other since November 2021. Both of them have been held incommunicado, without any due process. UNESCO also had two personnel detained prior to the latest detentions.

Two of the UN personnel detained last week, and at least one from a civil society organization are women.

I categorically reject the outrageous allegations against our staff, and am deeply worried about the conditions in which they are being held.

It is crucial that the de facto authorities ensure that those detained are treated with full respect for their human rights and dignity, and that they are able to contact their families. Access to the detained colleagues by the United Nations must be granted as soon as possible.

The UN Human Rights Office has been working in Yemen since 2012, for the promotion and protection of the rights of all the people of Yemen, including through engagement with the de facto authorities.

Any further targeting of human rights and humanitarian workers in Yemen must cease immediately.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

