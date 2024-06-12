Support Palestinian Women-led Organizations At Heart Of Gaza Aid Response

UN Women published its fourth Gender Alert since the war began eight months ago, which examines the immense challenges these organizations face while also highlighting their commitment to save lives.

The series of reports document how the lives of women and girls have deteriorated across sectors such as food security, shelter, health and safety.

Barely surviving

Latest data collected in April revealed that over 80 per cent of those surveyed in Gaza report a dependency on food assistance. Furthermore, 83.5 per cent said that the assistance received was not enough to meet their basic family needs.

The Gender Alert details the findings of a UN Women assessment of 25 Palestinian women-led organizations which remain at the forefront of the humanitarian response despite the dire situation.

Together, they maintain a network of 1,575 staff across Gaza and the West Bank, and their offices serve as vital hubs for delivering assistance and coordination.

Operating amid destruction

Nearly 90 per cent of the organizations have experienced damage to their offices and 35 per cent have suffered complete destruction.

“Amid this adversity, close to 60 per cent of organizations report being able to operate at full capacity,” UN Women said.

Additionally, 88 per cent have shifted towards emergency relief, providing essential services such as the distribution of food items, non-food items, cash assistance and protection-related services, including psychosocial support.

Invest in resilience

At the same time, the organizations face financial struggles as 56 per cent reported decreased funding and 88 per cent have major financial difficulties that hamper their ability to deliver critical services.

UN Women Executive Director Sima Bahous said they must be supported.

“The work of women-led organizations in Gaza and the West Bank is as much about the survival of women and girls as it is about maintaining hope, dignity, and the possibility of a better future for those they serve,” she said.

“Investing in their resilience is not just important – it is the key to an inclusive response that leaves no one behind.”

The report called for action to actively fund women-led organizations, which are vital for reaching the women and girls most in need.

Other recommendations include advocating for increased humanitarian access, thus enabling these organizations to expand their life-saving responses, and including women-led organizations in all humanitarian coordination structures to ensure effectiveness and inclusion.

Gaza hospitals overwhelmed

The Israeli military operation to rescue hostages at the Nuseirat refugee camp this past weekend overwhelmed the already limited capacity of Gaza hospitals, the UN said on Monday.

This especially applies to the Al Aqsa and Al Awda hospitals in Deir al Baleh and the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis, said UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric, speaking in New York.

More than 270 people, including children and other non-combatants, were killed in the fighting between Israeli forces and Hamas militants in and around the camp on Saturday.

Mr. Dujarric said an inter-agency mission to Al Aqsa hospital that day found the facility was hosting about 700 patients, or nearly five times the capacity for in-patient services, and just one generator there is still running.

Fuel running short

Fuel remains critically short in Gaza, he added. Humanitarians report that just 20 per cent of supply needed for vital water and wastewater facilities was received during the week of 26 May.

“These shortages, compounded by power cuts and damage to infrastructure, are severely disrupting operations and limiting people's access to water. As of 2 June, daily water production stood at just 26 per cent of pre-conflict levels,” he said.

Many displaced families in Gaza are forced to reply on dirty sea water for their daily needs, according to UN Palestine refugee agency UNRWA, and the hotter temperatures and lack of hygiene are making an already dire situation even worse.

Floating dock update

Mr. Dujarric also briefed journalists on further delays related to the floating dock built by the United States military in May.

“World Food Programme (WFP) colleagues tell us that we are temporarily pausing operations at the floating dock until a thorough assessment of the security situation is conducted to ensure the safety of our staff and our partners,” he said.

“The World Food Programme's position, as the logistics arm of the UN operation in Gaza, has always been that it will support any UN and international effort to increase the flow of humanitarian supplies into Gaza and the World Food Programme has welcomed the relief that has been received through the pier since it started operating.”

He said a total of 85 WFP trucks carrying roughly 748 metric tonnes of humanitarian supplies have been delivered to date.

