Time To Address The Cow In The Room At COP29

As the 29th UN climate conference kicks off in Azerbaijan, Greenpeace Aotearoa says world leaders must hold agri-business to account for its climate pollution.

Greenpeace Aotearoa spokesperson Amanda Larsson says, "The livestock industry is a major driver of climate pollution, but has largely flown under the radar at previous UN climate conferences. This year, world leaders must finally address the giant cow in the negotiation room.

"The climate crisis is intensifying all around us with more extreme temperatures, storms, floods and fires. Cutting emissions from the livestock industry is an urgently needed emergency brake."

In October, Greenpeace released a report exposing how the meat and dairy industry is a major source of methane - a very potent but short-lived greenhouse gas. The report showed that cutting methane emissions now could help lower global temperatures in our lifetimes, extending a much-needed climate lifeline.

"As one of the biggest dairy producers in the world, New Zealand has a big role to play in making sure our kids and grandkids inherit a liveable planet," says Larsson.

"Fonterra is our worst climate polluter. But instead of taking responsibility and cutting their pollution, we’re seeing Fonterra and other large agri-business corporations take to the global stage in an effort to downplay their role in the climate crisis and derail action."

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Fonterra was recently identified as a key player in an international investigation by Changing Markets, which found that large agribusiness corporations are deploying the same playbook used by Big Tobacco and Big Oil to thwart regulations meant to cut climate emissions.

Last year, 120 meat and industry dairy delegates attended COP28, the UN climate conference in Dubai - a number that the Guardian reported had increased three-fold from the previous year’s COP27. Larsson says they expect that number to grow again as agri-business interests anticipate scrutiny over their outsized climate pollution.

"Unfortunately, the New Zealand Government has tended to roll out the red carpet for these super-polluters, bringing them along as part of their delegation. This must end - we need to kick big polluters out of the climate conferences for good," says Larsson.

"If Governments won’t protect the climate we all depend on from big polluters like the livestock industry, people will find their power to challenge these polluters through other avenues. All around the world, we are seeing an increase in legal cases and protests against big polluters, and this is likely to keep escalating.

"Ultimately, we need to stop meat and dairy expansion, reduce herd sizes, and support a transition to ecological and plant-based farming practices."

© Scoop Media

