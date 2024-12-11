UN Forum Urges “Whole-of-society” In Data To Leave No One Behind

Continuing gaps in data remain deeply concerning as governments in Asia and the Pacific struggle to get a full picture of the region’s slow progress towards achieving the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.

“Data is not just about numbers, it’s about lives — about ensuring that no one is left behind. Without accurate and timely data, we cannot fully understand the realities. And without understanding, we cannot act,” said UN Under-Secretary-General and Executive Secretary of the Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana.

In her opening speech to the Committee on Statistics, Alisjahbana highlighted the immense challenges faced by governments and national statistical offices in measuring and monitoring progress on development across one of the most diverse and dynamic regions in the world. She further called for a whole-of-society approach, backed by stronger political and financial support to build inclusive and agile statistical systems fit for the future.

Just over half of the SDG indicators have two or more data points, a baseline for tracking progress, while over a third have no data at all. Even more troubling is the lack of granular data which hinders accurately reflecting the realities of diverse communities as disaggregated statistics are available for only five dimensions (sex, age, urbanization, income and education level) and for just 29 out of 231 SDG indicators. Nearly 40 per cent of countries in Asia and the Pacific do not have fully funded national statistical plans.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

H.E. Prasert Jantararuangtong, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Economy and Society of Thailand, recognized the indispensable role of national statistical offices (NSOs) as the backbone of the data ecosystem. “A strong and independent NSO not only provides accessible data but ensures it is accurate, timely and granular to address the diverse needs of regions, communities and different vulnerable groups. But data alone is insufficient; having agile statistical systems that can respond to the current and the evolving data needs of all stakeholders are critical.”

Over the next three days, policymakers, statisticians and data experts at the Committee will explore opportunities and chart a strategic vision that recognizes the power of data and a whole-of-society approach.

This year’s Committee is being held as part of Asia-Pacific Statistics Week in Bangkok from 9 to 13 December 2024.

© Scoop Media

