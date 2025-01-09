Lebanon Must Stop Extradition Of Abdulrahman Al-Qaradawi To The United Arab Emirates, Experts Say

GENEVA (8 January 2025) – A group of independent human rights experts today urged the Lebanese authorities not to extradite Mr Abdulrahman Yusuf Al-Qaradawi, an Egyptian-Turkish writer and political activist currently detained in Lebanon, to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

“We are deeply concerned that Mr Al-Qaradawi could be subjected to torture, ill-treatment or enforced disappearance if he is deported,” the experts said.

“We are also deeply concerned that the vague and broad charges against Mr Al-Qaradawi of incitement to destabilise security in the UAE and spreading “false news” and insulting the judiciary in Egypt, are in retaliation for his legitimate exercise of the right to freedom of expression,” they said. “It is unlikely that he will receive a fair trial.”

“We call on the Lebanese authorities to reconsider Mr Al-Qaradawi’s case and reject his extradition in line with Lebanon’s obligations under international law to prevent torture and enforced disappearance and uphold fundamental rights of all persons on its territory,” the experts said.

They expressed alarm at the apparent fast tracking of the extradition process, which raises questions about respect for due process. Mr Al-Qaradawi was arrested on Saturday 28 December 2024 and, according to his lawyers, a decision on his extradition was taken by the Lebanese Cabinet on 7 January 2025.

The experts noted that Mr Al-Qaradawi’s case was emblematic of a disturbing trend of transnational repression of exiled activists, journalists and human rights defenders by their home countries, which prosecute individuals in absentia, place them on designated terrorism watch lists, seek international arrest warrants and pursue their extradition.

“Such methods of aggressive intimidation and harassment are a poorly disguised effort to stifle freedom of expression, and silence dissent and legitimate critical voices living in exile,” they said.

“We urge Lebanese authorities to resist transnational repression and uphold their obligations under international human rights law to protect Mr Al-Qaradawi from extradition to a country where there are substantial grounds to believe that he would be in danger of torture, enforced disappearance or other grave human rights violations,” the experts said.

The experts are in contact with the Government about this matter.

