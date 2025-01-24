‘We Must Be There For Them Now’ Says UN Relief Chief, Highlighting Plight Of Gaza’s Children

23 January 2025

"Today marks one of the rare times we are able to highlight positive developments, albeit amid catastrophic humanitarian needs in Gaza," Mr. Fletcher began.

He noted that the recent ceasefire has provided a much-needed reprieve from relentless hostilities, allowing for a surge in life-saving humanitarian aid.

Mr. Fletcher expressed gratitude to the mediators – Egypt, Qatar, and the United States – for their efforts in upholding the ceasefire. "We can save more lives if all parties continue to honour the deal," he said.

Starved and frozen to death

However, Mr. Fletcher did not shy away from detailing the harrowing experiences of Palestinian children over the past 15 months. "Children have been killed, starved, and frozen to death.

“They have been maimed, orphaned, or separated from their family," he stated, adding that over 17,000 children are currently without their families in Gaza.

The situation for pregnant women and new mothers is equally dire, with an estimated 150,000 in desperate need of health services. "Some children died before their first breath – perishing with their mothers in childbirth," Mr. Fletcher lamented.

Education has also been severely impacted, with many children losing their schools and struggling to access necessary care for chronic illnesses. "Many have faced sexual violence," Mr. Fletcher revealed, highlighting the additional indignity faced by girls who lack access to menstrual care.

A generation traumatised

According to UNICEF, one million children in Gaza are in need of mental health and psycho-social support for depression, anxiety, and suicidal thoughts. "A generation has been traumatised," Mr. Fletcher declared.

Despite these challenges, the ceasefire has allowed humanitarian organizations to step up their response. "Safe, unobstructed humanitarian access, alongside the absence of hostilities and the almost complete cessation of criminal looting, have significantly improved our ability to operate," Mr. Fletcher reported.

The UN and partners have increased the flow of supplies, scaled up storage capacity, and repaired critical infrastructure. "We are getting supplies to designated emergency shelters and distribution centres across the Gaza Strip," Mr. Fletcher said.

Efforts include delivering food parcels, reopening bakeries, and distributing fuel to ensure essential services can run on back-up generators.

Mr. Fletcher emphasized the collective effort required to sustain these operations. "All of Gaza – more than 2 million people – depends on our humanitarian support," he stressed, calling for regular replenishment of aid stocks by Member States and the private sector.

West Bank fighting, settler attacks

Turning to the West Bank, Mr. Fletcher highlighted the record-high levels of casualties, displacement, and access restrictions since October 2023.

"Israeli settlers have attacked Palestinian villages, setting homes and properties on fire," he reported, noting the increased movement restrictions impeding access to basic services.

The situation in Jenin is particularly concerning, with recent Israeli military operations causing further destruction and displacement. "This follows the weeks-long operation by the Palestinian Authority, which triggered the displacement of some 2,000 families," Mr. Fletcher added.

Three asks

In his closing remarks, Mr. Fletcher made three urgent appeals to the Security Council: to ensure the ceasefire is maintained, to uphold international law across the Occupied Palestinian Territory, and to secure funding for humanitarian operations.

"Our 2025 Flash Appeal requires $4.07 billion to meet the needs of three million people in Gaza and the West Bank," he stated, emphasizing that nearly 90 per cent of the funds are needed for Gaza.

"The children of Gaza are not collateral damage. They are as deserving as children everywhere of security, education, hope," Mr. Fletcher concluded. "We must be there for them now."

