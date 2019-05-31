Horizons staff on standby over long weekend

Friday 31 May 2019



Horizons Regional Council emergency and river management staff are monitoring river levels across the region following rain in most catchments.

Horizons river management group manager Ramon Strong says staff will continue to keep watch over the long weekend and are on standby to respond if required.

“While more rain is forecasted for the region, it is not at warning levels and at this stage we don’t anticipate any issues.

“Our staff have been out inspecting flood assets today and will be ready to operate any of these if needed.”

Users of Horizons’ website’s environmental data function may have noticed a slight lag in updates today. Horizons are aware of this issue and expecting it to be resolved by the end of the day.

There is also a Metservice wave warning for the Horizons Region. For the west coast from Waitotara to Otaki westerly waves are expected to reach 4m overnight tonight, then ease to 3m Saturday afternoon.

For the east coast from Cape Turnagain to Mataikona southerly waves are expected to reach 4.5m Saturday evening and 6m overnight Saturday into Sunday morning, then easing to 5m Sunday afternoon and to 3.5m Monday morning.

Members of the public are advised to take care while driving and check the AA’s website, http://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/regions/8 for information on road conditions.

Up-to-date information on river heights and rainfall is available via Horizons 24 hour toll-free Waterline 0508 4 FLOOD or via our website envirodata.horizons.govt.nz

Updates will also be posted to the Manawatu-Wanganui Civil Defence page: https://www.facebook.com/civildefencemanawatuwanganui/

For weather forecasting information please see www.metservice.co.nz

