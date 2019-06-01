State Highway 1 closed due to rockfall risk



1 June 2019

State Highway 1 south of Kaikōura closed due to rockfall risk, Arthur’s Pass to Springfield route reopens - 2 pm update

The NZ Transport Agency has closed State Highway 1 south of Kaikōura after 1 pm today due to rockfall risk, triggered by the rain and winter weather hitting the coastline. The closure is between Peketa and Oaro.

“People coming south from Picton will have a soft road closure at Blenheim,” says Transport Agency Journey Manager Tresca Forrester. “People may want to delay their journeys in Picton or Blenheim to find out if the Lewis Pass route between Springs Junction and the Hanmer Springs turnoff reopens later this afternoon. This is being updated at 3 pm.

“If they continue to Kaikōura on SH1, there is currently no way south or west as the inland road (Route 70 – see map below) to Waiau was earlier closed due to snow.”

• The closure south of Kaikōura and the inland road to Waiau (Route 70) will be reassessed Sunday morning 9 am.https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/roadclosures/258352



ends







© Scoop Media

