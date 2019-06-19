Skydive Wellington

On Sunday 16th June we lost a valued member of our Skydive Wellington team, Joshua Christensen. We are all devastated.

I first met Josh late last year. As a young Commercial Pilot, he was touring around the North Island looking for opportunities in aviation. He was keen to come and live in Masterton and work with us so we developed a training plan with him to achieve this. He worked hard on advance training in tailed wheeled aircraft including a Piper Cub and Chipmunk before starting a type rating in our Cessna 185. Josh was focused and gained the necessary ratings to become a Parachute Drop Pilot.

Josh was a quiet young man, with a wicked sense of humour, who very quickly integrated into our small team. He was very conscientious, got along well with our eclectic crew, and was a pleasure to work with. He is keenly missed by us all.

I would like to take this opportunity to express my sincere condolences to the Christensen and McBride families.

Marty Lloyd

CEO Skydive Wellington







