Joint Media Advisory

What legacy would you like to leave for future generations in Te Kirikiri / Frankton?

Queenstown Lakes District Council, the New Zealand Transport Agency and Otago Regional Council are calling on local residents and visitors to provide feedback on a draft Masterplan for Frankton.

QLDC Mayor Jim Boult said Frankton has changed a lot in recent years, from rural land and holiday cribs into a complex mix of activities.

“Frankton is a dynamic place and there’s lots more exciting change to come. Until now, the area has lacked a cohesive plan to bind the emerging community and activities together. I’m excited about sharing the draft Masterplan with the community and hearing how you feel about the concepts being proposed to enhance Frankton’s role as a hub for the area,” Mayor Boult said.

The draft Masterplan has been developed following community and stakeholder engagement spanning almost a year, starting with an early insights campaign in September 2018. This was followed up in April 2019 by a wider engagement campaign to determine preferred outcomes for the future of Frankton.

“Since community engagement in April, the team has been working hard on weaving a number of preferred outcomes into a draft Masterplan that proposes ten key actions, setting out what Frankton might light look by 2048,” Mayor Boult said.

“It’s important to remember we can’t achieve all of these things at once - they’ll need to be agreed, developed further then staged over a 30-year timeframe in collaboration with our Wakatipu Way to Go partners and a joint community effort, including further formal consultation where necessary,” Mayor Boult said.







Otago Regional Council chairman Stephen Woodhead said working together was key to the success of the plan.

“Our partnership enables us to plan an integrated approach that best utilises land use and current and future transport options to address the needs of Frankton and Wakatipu Basin residents.”

The New Zealand Transport Agency shared the sentiment of integration, with Director Regional Relationships Jim Harland adding, “Integrating land use and transport is critically important and it’s great to see a masterplan emerging that integrates these elements with the natural environment.”

The draft Frankton Masterplan is available in the latest edition of Scuttlebutt or online at letstalk.qldc.govt.nz/frankton-masterplan

Feedback closes on 19 July 2019.

