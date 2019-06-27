Rototuna village reaches another milestone

The Rototuna Village reached another milestone with the Council’s Community Services and Environment Committee this week (Tuesday 25 June) approving the project move to the next phase of its development.

This phase includes pursuing planning consents and undertaking a tender for a potential commercial swimming pool and associated facilities.

The $19.6M Rototuna development, which will include bookable rooms and library, recreation and water play areas, a skatepark, pedestrian and cycling links, carparks, and a “village heart”, will bring long awaited facilities to the fast-growing northeastern part of the city.

The project team and Council expressed their thanks to the people of Rototuna, such as the North Eastern Community Hub (NECH), students, and the business community, as well as Te Haa o te Whenua o Kirikiriroa and the Urban Design Advisory Panel, for their advice and input to get the village concept to this stage.

There are going to be further opportunities for the Rototuna community to get involved in the design of the various elements – such as the library/meeting rooms, skatepark and recreation facilities. This is likely to be later this year or early 2020.

The Council’s community facilities in the Rototuna village are expected to be completed in 2022.

Find out more at hamilton.govt.nz/rototunavillage











© Scoop Media

