Environmentalist seeks re-election to Kaipatiki Local Board

Tuesday, 9 July 2019, 9:18 am
Press Release: Auckland Council

Anne-Elise Smithson is standing with Shore Action for re-election to the Kaipātiki Local Board. “I promised greater protection of our environment and our Local Board is now leading the way for Auckland Council. But we need to do more to tackle the climate crisis,” says Smithson.

Long-term, Smithson wants to see the establishment of a North Shore Environment Centre. She says, “I’m proud of the incredible achievements of our volunteer networks. I would love to see a new facility shared by multiple environmental groups so they can expand their work and reach more people in our community”.

The Kaipātiki Local Board has overseen a nearly 40% increase in environment funding. The 2018/19 Environmental Funding Boost initiatives include:

• Small Sites Ambassador programme: tackling sedimentation and improving building site compliance
• Industry Pollution Prevention: assisting local businesses to reduce their impact on waterways in Birkenhead, Beach Haven and the Wairau Valley
• Stream Quality Monitoring: providing data at eight sites
• Pest-Free Kaipātiki: a big boost for pest removal together with habitat and species restoration
• Kauri Dieback Strategy for Kaipātiki
• Open Space Management Plan: kick-starting a plan to protect and enhance our local parks and reserves
• Increased support for park volunteers
• A contribution to Auckland Council’s Ngahere (urban canopy) strategy.
• A ‘park naturalisation’ project for pollinator paths and natural meadows.
• Continued support for Kaipātiki Project initiatives



Further information:

https://ourauckland.aucklandcouncil.govt.nz/articles/news/2018/7/big-boost-for-environmental-initiatives-on-the-north-shore/

Anne-Elise Smithson grew up on the North Shore, studied Ecology at Auckland University and works as a Trusts and Philanthropy Executive for the Starship Foundation. Known locally as ‘Stream Girl’, Smithson believes healthy ecosystems help our communities flourish.

Anne-Elise Smithson
Kaipātiki Local Board Member

