Police investigate Antonio Hall fire

Police are investigating what is believed to be a deliberately lit fire at Antonio Hall in Christchurch yesterday.

The safety of our staff and the public is our number one consideration, and we are currently working with fire safety investigators and engineers to determine if the building is structurally safe enough to be examined.

We are also speaking to a number of witnesses and following a strong line of inquiry into how the fire started.

We would like to hear from anyone who we have not yet spoken to, who may have seen suspicious activity near Antonio Hall yesterday prior to the fire.

If you can help, please call Christchurch Police on 105.

