Check who’s running for our Council in the local elections

Friday, 16 August 2019, 4:59 pm
Press Release: Thames Coromandel District Council

Nominations have now closed for the local elections and we have a big field of candidates for the available positions of Mayor, eight Councillors and 20 Community Board members.

This list is interim - we may still get more candidates as paperwork filed today is checked over; and it's possible some candidates may be struck off if their nomination paperwork is found to be invalid.

A public notice will be published in the Hauraki Herald on Friday 23 August with the confirmed candidates and we'll publish that on our website as well at tcdc.govt.nz/elections.

Voting packs will be posted to all registered voters from 20 September and electors will have until noon on 12 October to either post or hand deliver their votes.

Here are the candidates:
Mayoral Candidates
• Sandra Goudie
• Len Salt
• Ben Parsons
Councillor Candidates
Coromandel-Colville WARD (One councillor will be elected from this ward)
• John Morrissey
• Neville Cameron
• Tony Brljevich
Mercury Bay WARD (Two councillors will be elected from this ward)
• Tony Fox
• Murray McLean
• Debbie Farrell
• Augusta (Gus) Macassey-Pickard
South Eastern WARD (Two councillors will be elected from this ward)
• Dave Ryan
• Terry Walker
• Ken Coulam
• Gary Gotlieb
• Jan Bartley
Thames WARD (Three councillors will be elected from this ward)
• Rex Simpson
• Murray Wakelin
• Sally Christie
• Robyn Sinclair
• Alison Choppin
• Martin Rodley
Community Board Candidates
Coromandel-Colville COMMUNITY BOARD (Four community board members will be elected from this ward)
• Peter Pritchard
• Jan Autumn
• Jean Ashby
• Pamela Grealey
• David Foreman
• Kim Brett
Mercury Bay COMMUNITY BOARD (Four community board members will be elected form this ward)
• Rekha Giri-Percival
• Bill McLean
• Leanne Petersen
• Gilbert Bannan
• Debbie Farrell
• Graeme Matthews
• Deli Connell
• David Harvey
• Leanne Quest
• Jeremy Lomas
Tairua-Pauanui COMMUNITY BOARD (Four community board members will be elected from this ward)
• Warwick Brooks
• Barry Swindles
• Anne Stewart Ball
• Chris New
Thames COMMUNITY BOARD (Four community board members will be elected from this ward)
• Michael Brewerton
• Strat Peters
• Sheryll Fitzpatrick
• Peter Revell
• Cherie Staples
Whangamata COMMUNITY BOARD (Four community board members will be elected from this ward)
• Dave Ryan
• Gaye Barton
• Graeme Smith
• Helen McCabe
• Ken Coulam
• Kay Baker
• Evelyn Adams
• Tamzin Letele
The Candidate Information Handbook has information on the roles and responsibilities of elected members, pay, campaigning and voting. It’s on our website at tcdc.govt.nz/elections or available at our Council offices. Or phone our Electoral Office on 0800 922 822.
Read our Pre-Election Report to get an overview of our district, including Council finances, major projects, planned future direction, challenges and opportunities. It’s available on our website at tcdc.govt.nz/elections.


Are you registered to vote?

Voting packs will be posted from 20 September and votes must be returned by noon on 12 October to be counted.

If you live in Thames-Coromandel District, make sure you’re on the Parliamentary Electoral Roll in order to vote. If you’re not sure you’re registered to vote, check on the Elections Commission website elections.org.nz or phone 0800 ENROLNOW (0800 367 656).

If you don’t live here permanently, but own a property here, you can probably still vote. Make sure you’re registered on the Ratepayer Electoral Roll. Ratepayer Roll enrolment forms are available on our website at tcdc.govt.nz/elections, at our Council offices, or phone the electoral office on 0800 922 822.

The more people who vote, the more likely Council decisions and actions will reflect community needs and aspirations.

