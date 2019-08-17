Support but no money for Andy Foster

Support but no money for Andy Foster.

In November last year I offered $10,000 for anyone to run against Mayor Justin Lester in Wellington in the upcoming Local Body elections. By February no one had made any serious approach and it looked like Lester was running unopposed and time was against any ‘unknown’ candidate to have the opportunity to set themselves, brand and policy into place so I reluctantly withdrew the offer.

When Andy Foster made the announcement yesterday at Shelley Bay it was a perfect collision of two issues I support, a serious challenger and the Shelley Bay for which I am record with as opposing the current development plans and in support of the same opposition Peter Jackson has. In fact I wrote the original Vision Document for Shelley Bay for Enterprise Miramar over a decade ago.

Living in Hutt City, I am currently running for a City-Wide seat on Hutt City Council and champion many local and regional issues and working with a new mayor in the Capital for common goals is high on my list of to-do’s

Phil Sprey

Candidate for Hutt City Council.

© Scoop Media

