Support but no money for Andy Foster
Saturday, 17 August 2019, 3:41 pm
Press Release: Phil Sprey
In November last
year I offered $10,000 for anyone to run against Mayor
Justin Lester in Wellington in the upcoming Local Body
elections. By February no one had made any serious approach
and it looked like Lester was running unopposed and time was
against any ‘unknown’ candidate to have the opportunity
to set themselves, brand and policy into place so I
reluctantly withdrew the offer.
When Andy Foster made the
announcement yesterday at Shelley Bay it was a perfect
collision of two issues I support, a serious challenger and
the Shelley Bay for which I am record with as opposing the
current development plans and in support of the same
opposition Peter Jackson has. In fact I wrote the original
Vision Document for Shelley Bay for Enterprise Miramar over
a decade ago.
Living in Hutt City, I am currently running
for a City-Wide seat on Hutt City Council and champion many
local and regional issues and working with a new mayor in
the Capital for common goals is high on my list of
to-do’s
Phil Sprey
Candidate for Hutt City
Council.
