Police Training Exercise, Central Manukau

Police will be undertaking a training exercise this afternoon at a large venue in central Manukau.

There will be an increased Police presence in the area between 4.30pm and 8pm.

This presence will include members of the Armed Offenders Squad carrying firearms.

During these times, nearby residents may hear loud noises but Police would like to reassure people in the area that there is no cause for concern as this is a routine training exercise.

