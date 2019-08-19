Police Training Exercise, Central Manukau
Monday, 19 August 2019, 1:58 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
"Police Training Exercise, Central
Manukau"
Police will be undertaking a training
exercise this afternoon at a large venue in central
Manukau.
There will be an increased Police presence in the
area between 4.30pm and 8pm.
This presence will include
members of the Armed Offenders Squad carrying
firearms.
During these times, nearby residents may hear
loud noises but Police would like to reassure people in the
area that there is no cause for concern as this is a routine
training
exercise.
ENDS
