Talking about money matters

As financial advisers, our members know all too well the positive impact that having a conversation about financial circumstances, goals and issues can have on the financial health, wealth and wellbeing of Kiwis.

The simple act of taking the time to talk about your financial life helps to focus in on what’s working and what’s not; what you want to achieve and how you’re going to get there (the big goals like homeownership and the many other lifestyle and family goals); it can highlight risks; money-behaviours and habits that could do with a change here or there, and much more.

The theme for Money Week 2019 - Now we’re talking – highlights the importance of getting financial matters on Kiwis’ conversation agenda. And it is a vitally important conversation in this modern world, where the cost of living is high and the focus on saving is low.

In fact, 29% of Kiwis don’t think that they could access three-months of emergency money should the unexpected happen; and that’s true even for 15% of Kiwis with a household income of greater than $120,000.

What’s more, around one third of the Kiwi population don’t have a plan in place for their financial life and goals – and that is certainly a very sobering thought.

Only one in ten (11%) of non-retirees aged 50+ believe they currently have enough savings or investments to deliver the sort of lifestyle they want in retirement.

“Giving your financial life regular attention is crucial for effectively managing your money today and for planning for your future, be that for the next five years, for retirement, or for other milestones” says Katrina Shanks the CEO of Financial Advice New Zealand.

At Financial Advice New Zealand we’re committed to helping New Zealanders be informed and in the drivers’ seat of their financial lives; and it all starts with a good quality conversation.

We encourage all Kiwis to make the most of the resources and guidance provided by Money Week 2019 to get their own personal money conversations underway. And should those conversations result in queries, plans or concerns that need the knowledge of an expert, we encourage you to contact a quality adviser; choose a member of Financial Advice New Zealand at www.financialadvice.nz.

© Scoop Media

