Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Illegal whitebait structures on the increase in local rivers

Monday, 9 September 2019, 3:39 pm
Press Release: Environment Canterbury

09 Sep 2019


Concrete plinths, wooden platforms and a pellet jetty are amongst the dozens of illegal structures erected in Canterbury’s rivers this whitebaiting season.

An increase in complaints from members of the public has led Environment Canterbury to visit waterways this week to speak with whitebaiters and assess the scale of the issue.

Environment Canterbury’s Zone Delivery Manager Paul Hulse says that new structures are being constructed all the time.

What's the problem?

“There are some quite significant structures in our waterways, installed in an attempt to reach whitebaiting nets further into the river. Some of them are nearly as substantial as a jetty or deck, while others are simply pellet rafts dug into the river bank,” he says.

“Recently, someone has even built a new concrete structure in Waimakariri’s Cam River, in a clear breach of the Land and Water Regional Plan.”

Read the regional council’s rules around erecting structures in a waterway.

An illegal whitebait structure in the Kaiapoi River

An illegal concrete structure in the Cam River.

An illegal whitebait structure in Christchurch’s Avon River/Ōtākaro

Why are they a problem?

“These structures are illegal because they have a serious environmental impact. Aside from breaching Department of Conservation rules prohibiting fishing from a fixed structure, and being a public safety risk, they change the hydraulics of the river and cause bank destabilisation, flood risk, and sediment issues,” says Paul Hulse.

Late last summer, Environment Canterbury removed about 20 illegal structures from the Cam River alone. Paul Hulse says that this year, Environment Canterbury is adopting a wider focus.

“We have noticed an increasing number of structures being installed in rivers across our region. We’re also aware that in residential red zone areas, there are fewer people to notice new structures.

Spot an illegal structure - report it

Members of the public have an important role to play in protecting our natural resources, and we encourage anyone noticing these structures to call our 24-hour Environmental Incident Response Line on 0800 Pollute,” he says.

If you're contacting us about an environmental issue which involves contaminants in waterways and/or unauthorised discharges to land or air, it's important to notify Environment Canterbury immediately by phone on 0800 765 588 (24/7).

Alternatively, the Snap, send solve app is a good way to report an environmental incident.

Paul Hulse says that Environment Canterbury’s resource management officers visit the river to talk to those using the structures about concerns voiced by the community, and allow time for them to be removed, before issuing abatement notices or fines.

“Voluntary compliance is our best outcome, both because the bill for removal is otherwise footed by the ratepayer, and because we’re not interested in moving the problem further along the river. We’re not trying to make life difficult for whitebaiters, but at the same time, it’s pretty crucial that we protect the environment our native fish live in,” he says.


ends

© Scoop Media

Find more from Environment Canterbury on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


CIA Torture In Afghanistan: IGIS Says NZ Agencies 'Not Complicit' But...

The Inquiry found both agencies, but to a much greater degree, the NZSIS, received many intelligence reports obtained from detainees who, it was subsequently revealed, had been subject to torture. On one occasion the NZSIS provided questions to the CIA to be put to a detainee. While the NZSIS was not aware that detainee interrogations involved torture, it was known that the individual was being held by the CIA in an undisclosed location...

It was considered that the Directors of the agencies at the time were operating in a difficult political and intelligence environment but still needed to be more alive to the risks for their agencies and New Zealand in maintaining cooperative information sharing arrangements. More>>

 

Spending The Budget: Boost To Maintain Mental Health Services

The Prime Minister and Minister of Health have announced that $6 million of funding has been confirmed for existing, but currently unfunded, mental health services at 22 general practices and a kaupapa Māori provider spread across seven District Health Boards. More>>

ALSO:

Fresh Water: Government Launches Action Plan

The Action Plan for Healthy Waterways sets out the proposed new requirements to improve freshwater, which include: • Raising the bar on ecosystem health, including protecting wetlands and streams... • Set higher standards for swimming... • Interim controls on land intensification... More>>

ALSO:

Amnesty: Law On Children In Police Cells Must Change

“Children being held in police cells because there’s nowhere else for them to go is not acceptable, especially considering many have not been found guilty of an offence. A law that breaches children’s human rights in New Zealand can and should change, urgently.” More>>

ALSO:

100,000 Target Out, Shared Equity In: KiwiBuild "Reset" Announced

The reset includes: • New ways for people to become home owners, such as shared-ownership schemes • Boosting supply by building more homes where evidence shows they are needed • Reducing to 5% the deposit required for a government-backed mortgage
• Reducing the amount developers receive for triggering the government underwrite… More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Combatting The Measles Outbreaks

At Monday’s post-Cabinet press conference, the director-general of Health predicted that the current measles outbreaks will peak in about two weeks time. Let's hope. More>>

ALSO:

Credit Bill Amendments: Govt Announces Interest Rate Cap

Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister Kris Faafoi announced that an interest rate cap of 0.8 percent day will be included in the bill going through Parliament at the moment. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 