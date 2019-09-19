Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

21 firefighter recruits graduate

Thursday, 19 September 2019, 3:17 pm
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ

A champion triathlete, former rugby league star and a "cow cocky" are among the 21 firefighter recruits who graduated from Fire and Emergency’s National Training Centre (NTC) today.

A graduation ceremony for recruits and their families was held at the NTC in Rotorua, with the firefighters presented with their new yellow operational helmets to replace their green trainee helmets.

The firefighters also performed a number of exercises involving different firefighting scenarios, displaying skills they have learned at the course over the past three months.

The top recruit award went to 32-year-old Gemma Franklin, from Christchurch. Gemma is a former personal trainer, massage therapist and talented multisport athlete, having competed in several Ironman and marathon events.

Gemma clearly has the emergency services in her blood, with her twin sister a police officer and brother a first responder for St John, while her partner works as a nurse in a hospital emergency department. But it was the physicality of being a firefighter which appealed to Gemma, who particularly enjoyed the urban search and rescue and motor vehicle accident extraction components of the training.

She’s looking forward to "just getting into it" when she returns to her home town to join Christchurch City Fire Brigade.

Another new firefighter is dairy farmer turned townie Carey Duggan. Carey, 35, has spent the past 15 years on the farm in Taranaki, but the father of three decided it was time to "give back".

He has enjoyed the family atmosphere of the course while training to be a firefighter, and anticipates being a firefighter will be "100% something different every day".

He’s looking forward to the educative role firefighters play in helping the community learn about fire safety and will bring a "can do" attitude to the job when he begins his career with New Plymouth Fire Brigade. He’s just not so keen on city traffic and having to iron his shirts every day!

Olly Blanchett had already "dipped his toe in the water", having spent a period as an air force firefighter based at Ohakea Air Base. But his interest was initially piqued doing a safety and survival course while working on super yachts overseas.

The firefighting element of the course "ticked all the boxes" for what he eventually wanted to do when he returned home to settle down. The 28-year-old also brings a community service outlook to the role, having worked for a year in a refugee processing centre in Nauru which he describes as a humbling and inspiring experience.

He says he will relish the variety of being a firefighter based in an urban environment, when he starts as a firefighter at Newtown Fire Station in Wellington.

Australian Shane Campbell first got the bug to become a firefighter as a six-year-old while growing up in rural New South Wales. He joined the local volunteer fire force at 16, and served for 10 years before working as a firefighter for the local state forestry service.

Prior to that he had worked in office environments but all the while knowing firefighting was his dream job. "I was happy to do it anywhere in Australia or New Zealand."

Shane got a sense of the strong family atmosphere at Fire and Emergency at his interview, and that was confirmed during the recruits’ course. He is looking forward to turning up each day to a job where he’s "loving what I’m doing", along with helping deliver the Firewise school fire safety programme when he’s based at Invercargill Fire Station.

Former New Zealand Warriors star fullback Wade McKinnon was also among the graduating recruits. During his playing days in the NRL, Wade had always thought about becoming a firefighter once he retired from rugby league.

Like all his colleagues, he says he was attracted to the career because it always involves helping people, whether it is at a medical emergency or putting up smoke alarms in someone’s home.

The current group of graduates represent an increasingly diverse range of people who want to become career firefighters. They range in age from 20 years old to 41, include four women, three Maori, and six people from countries other than New Zealand. More and more women are choosing firefighting as a career option, with about 15% of recent course participants being women.

Also in attendance at the graduation event were representatives of local iwi Te Arawa, Fire and Emergency board member Wendie Harvey, Deputy Chief Executive People Brendan Nally and Deputy Chief Executive Service Delivery Kerry Gregory, and NZ Police Bay of Plenty District Prevention Manager, Inspector Steve Bullock.

Deployment locations

The 21 firefighter graduates will be deployed to the following Fire and Emergency areas:

Whangarei-Kaipara - 1

Auckland City - 2

Counties-Manukau - 1

Waikato - 1

Bay of Plenty Coast - 1

Central Lakes - 1

Taranaki - 1

Tairawhiti - 2

Wellington - 5

Christchurch Metro - 3

East Otago - 2

Southland - 1

About becoming a career firefighter

Prospective career firefighters are encouraged to attend an information and practice day before embarking on the application process. These days provide information on what the job entails and the physical requirements. These are held throughout the country prior to the two application windows, which are in February and July each year. They also provide an indication on what training may need to be undertaken to pass the physical test during the recruitment process. After applying to become a firefighter, shortlisted applicants will undergo a range of tests and assessments, including a cognitive test, psychometric assessment, physical test, and practical assessment. Applicants will also need to undertake a formal interview. Each step of the process needs to be successfully negotiated to progress to the next stage. Successful applicants will then undergo a 12-week residential training course at the National Training Centre in Rotorua. There are four recruit courses held throughout the year, with up to 24 trainees in each.

For more information on the firefighter recruitment process and the areas of the country where there are vacancies, go to https://fireandemergency.nz/work-for-us/the-recruitment-process/


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Fire and Emergency NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Abortion Law Reform (And The US Electoral College)

Abortion is such a polarising issue that politicians commonly avoid it like the plague. Co-incidentally though, New Zealand and New South Wales are both trying to reform their abortion laws right now, at exactly the same time – and in our case, that reform is happening for the first time in 42 years.
This week at Parliament, a special select committee began taking public submissions on the legislation being proposed. More>>

 

Climate Change: Adaptation And Risk Assessment Framework Released

“We are already experiencing the effects of a changing climate such as coastal inundation and increasingly frequent and severe droughts, floods, fires and storms. This framework is an acknowledgement that we must start adapting”, James Shaw said today. More>>

ALSO:

Ihumātao: Mana Whenua Reach Decision On Land

Māori King Tūheitia says mana whenua have finally reached consensus over what to do with Ihumātao - they want it back. More>>

ALSO:

PM To Japan, New York: Ardern To Meet Trump During UN Trip

“I’m looking forward to discussing a wide range of international and regional issues with President Trump, including our cooperation in the Pacific and the trade relationship between our countries." More>>

PM's Post-Cab: "A Way Forward"

At Monday's post-cabinet press conference, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced a number of actions in response to the Labour Party's mishandling of sexual assault complaints. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Allegations Of Left Wing Media Bias

“Left wing bias” accusations date back at least to the mid 1990s... The charge of left wing bias was ridiculous then, and is ridiculous now. More>>

Next Wave Of Reforms: Gun Registration And Licensing Changes Announced

“The Bill includes a register to track firearms and new offences and penalties that can be applied extraterritorially for illegal manufacture, trafficking, and for falsifying, removing, or altering markings – which are a new requirement under the Firearms Protocol.” More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Labour’s Mishandling Of The Alleged Sexual Assault

The focus of Labour’s alleged sexual assault scandal has now shifted from the party organisation to the Beehive... This is now a crisis of Beehive management and response, not something occurring at a distance within the party organisation. More>>

ALSO:

'History Rectified': Rua Kēnana To Be Pardoned

An official pardon for Tūhoe prophet and leader Rua Kēnana is one step closer after the Te Pire kia Unuhia te Hara kai Runga i a Rua Kēnana: Rua Kēnana Pardon Bill was read in Parliament for the first time today. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 